This Open-Cockpit Lamborghini Gallardo Concept S Lookalike Can Be Yours for $150K

The Lamborghini Gallardo-based Concept S was a one-off, multi-million-dollar concept. But if Facebook Marketplace is more your speed rather than RM Sotheby’s, a “tribute” version is being sold for a fraction of the real concept’s price.

A white 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Roadster has been mocked up to resemble the Concept S, including its no-windshield, split-seat cockpit. Like the concept, the tribute car features a 5.0-liter V10 that produces 520 horsepower. Unlike the Concept S, which got the “E-gear” automatic transmission, the copy is equipped with a gloriously gated six-speed manual.

The dupe also has 50,000 miles on the odometer versus the estimated “less than 200 km” (124 miles) put on the concept, most of which are from concours showboating. Both Lamborghini cars are street legal, but the concept cannot be registered in California due to emissions laws. Coincidentally, the concept copy is located in the North Hollywood area of SoCal.

Mario Blanco via Facebook Marketplace

The 2006 Lamborghini Concept S made its debut at the 2005 Geneva Auto Show. According to Road & Track, that vehicle was a non-running show car. However, consumer interest compelled the automaker to green-light production for 100 units. The costs proved to be too much, though, and the entire project was scrapped, with a total of one being built.

That lone runner has been touring the RM Sotheby’s auction circuit since. Initially valued as high as $3 million, the only time the concept vehicle was listed as sold was for $1.32 million during Monterey Car Week in 2017. Its last auction appearance was in 2019 in Abu Dhabi with an estimated value of $1.3 million to $1.6 million.

The much more affordable tribute Lambo is said to be paid off and comes with a clean title. Its list price is $150,000. Perusing Gallardos on Carfax, that price is on the high end of what’s currently on the market. The seller is willing to negotiate because they are looking to “purchase a home and need the funds.” This Concept S homage is a unique Gallardo head-turner of its own. And with one less zero in the price tag than the original, it might have an easier time finding a buyer.