Sold: Singer, Yes That One, Will Run Private Club at Renovated Willow Springs Raceway

Willow Springs International Raceway is now officially under new management. As of April 9, the facility is now jointly owned by a Boston-based private equity firm and a niche California-based Porsche restoration shop that goes by the name of Singer Vehicle Designs. Yep, that Singer. Didn’t see that one coming.

“We are thrilled to begin a new chapter with such a beloved facility,” said Sam Byrne, co-founder of CrossHarbor Capital Partners. “We are committed to serving the community for decades to come and creating a space where all members of the car community can collectively share their enthusiasm for Willow Springs and motorsports. Along with Singer, we are collaborating with recognized and respected names within the auto industry and are excited to partner with them in pursuit of this definitive California experience.”

It should come as no surprise then that Singer plans to establish a private club at Willow. This members-only club will be open to Singer’s clients as well as “other like-minded enthusiasts” (anybody with pockets deep enough to spare the expense, in other words) and will “enable drivers to bring their vehicles for track days and related experiences,” the announcement said.

But this isn’t going to be another Thermal Club, the track’s new management insists. Many of the planned improvements will also benefit the club racing and track day scene.

“The new ownership group sees public access as a key aspect of Willow Springs’ success, and the raceway will continue to host both public and private events. Existing tracks, including all three road courses, will remain open to the public and undergo enhancements to improve safety. A variety of track layouts, including karting, ATV courses and driver instruction, will continue to be available to a broad range of interests,” the announcement said.

As we previously reported here at The Drive, the new owners are planning to shut the track down over the summer for upgrades to both the racing surfaces (Big Willow in particular, we’ve been told) and the surrounding facilities. The shutdown has displaced several events that were scheduled during the track’s traditionally slow summer months, but the new managers are working to accommodate existing bookings as best they can.

“CrossHarbor has already begun an in-depth evaluation of the raceway’s extensive facilities and will initially focus on track and safety improvements, including adding more asphalt and curbs and enhancing run-off areas with leveling and gravel,” the announcement said. “Future plans include maintaining Willow Springs’ history while upgrading its facilities, improving food and beverage offerings, and refining the track and driving experience.”

Seems as good a time as any to share these gorgeous pictures of a Mercedes 300SL Gullwing being tested at Willow Springs in 1956. Bob D’Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images

Singer’s contribution will extend beyond just the private club, management says, and the two entities insist that they plan to hold onto Willow Springs forever as part of a “long-term, multigenerational goal of preservation and improvement.”

“Willow Springs is an important part of California’s motorsport heritage for enthusiasts, and everyone with an automotive obsession. Singer has two decades of track days, racing, and development at Willow’s circuits,” said Mazen Fawaz, Singer’s Chief Strategy Officer. “We are delighted to help make sure that it’s in safe hands and can be an even more impressive part of California’s car culture for the next seventy years. Its custodianship is a responsibility we are not taking lightly, and our partners could not be better suited to see it through.”

Hey, if anybody knows anything about taking something vintage and making it modern, it’s probably Singer. But Singer isn’t just known for its wildly ambitious projects or its meticulous attention to detail—it’s also known for building wildly expensive toys for the comfortably wealthy. For now, call us cautiously optimistic.

