Willow Springs Raceway Is Closing This Summer for Renovations, Price Hikes Coming: Sources

The transition to new ownership at Willow Springs International Raceway won’t be without its share of speed bumps. The Drive has learned that in addition to existing businesses and residents being served eviction notices, the facility will close its doors during July and August—the track’s slow months, we’re told—to make room for construction crews. These will be some of the first improvements Willow has seen in quite some time, and while investment may be welcome, it’s coming at the expense of groups who had already booked time at the track over the summer.

A community member reached out to The Drive with word about the temporary closure:

“We are a tenant operating our business out of the track,” the tipster said. “I spoke with their real estate agent today. I can confirm that we have to be out by [March] 29th. Something they are not telling people is that they will be closed for the summer for renovations. They have confirmed that most of the renovations will be on the big track.”

“And prices will for sure be raised,” they added. “They mentioned that Willow charges below fair market value rates.”

The source also said that Willow’s new owners plan to keep the track public, rather than attempt to take it private. Many have suggested the private approach could prove challenging given Willow’s remote location and lack of infrastructure.

“Sad day all around,” they continued. “The average car enthusiast should prepare to say goodbye to Willow before July 2025.”



Further confirmation of the shutdown came in from another source. They’re a representative for an organization that had originally booked an August weekend at the track, and they shared correspondence from a Willow Springs employee which confirmed the July-August time frame for the facility improvements. That organization was offered an alternative date later in the year, but has not yet received an updated contract or been told whether the facility will honor the price negotiated for the original booking. Traditionally, Willow has offered discounts to groups that book during the peak of summer heat.

A spokesperson for the track’s new owner, Boston-based CrossHarbor Capital Partners, previously explained to The Drive that the company was making every effort to honor any existing facility bookings “subject to normal course of business adjustments.”

Willow Springs Raceway was first listed for sale in June of last year. The asking price was never revealed and the final sale price has not yet been disclosed.

