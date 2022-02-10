Singer Turbo Study: A Reimagined Porsche 911 Turbo With 450+ HP

The car shown in photos released by Singer is set up with rear-wheel-drive and suspension tuned for touring rather than outright performance. However, all-wheel-drive is available as well; either configuration comes with a six-speed manual gearbox. Other comfort features available include electrically-adjustable heated seats, air conditioning, and cruise control.

At the customer's request, Singer will set up a build for more of a sporting focus if desired. A more aggressive suspension tune and exhaust can be chosen, and higher power outputs are available. Carbon-ceramic brakes are also an option, something likely to appeal to those intending on using their Singer for serious track or road rally action.

While the price and exclusivity of a Singer is above the means of many, those eager to see the company's take on a reimagined 911 Turbo will be glad to hear the vehicle will run at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in June this year. Further appearances will include a showing at Monterey Car Week in August. Those who have been hanging out for a Singer but wanted big turbo power should consider putting their name down sooner rather than later; the company has taken reservations from 70 owners already.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com