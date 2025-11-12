Mitsubishi Engineers ‘Dream’ About a New Evo: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

🚘 What I’m driving: Currently spending the week with the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S and am finding it to be a mixed bag with a lot of things consumers have claimed to want, like it just feeling like a normal gas-powered car (or Grand Cherokee in this case), but also missed opportunities to take advantage of a (supposed) clean-sheet electric vehicle platform.

💭 According to an engineer, Mitsubishi hasn’t given up on the idea of an Evo reboot, “have a dream,” and have the tools at their disposal should a green light be given; but while it would likely have to be a hybrid or electric, the automaker doesn’t even currently make the Lancer upon which the Evo was previously based.

🙋‍♂️ The looming debut of the Toyota GR GT, and subsequently the Century coming to the U.S. market, is raising a lot of questions as to how exactly the automaker will both market and distribute the vehicles, one of which seemingly won’t wear a Toyota or Lexus badge.

🤖 Waymo’s Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxis are now testing on the road.

⚠️ Volvo’s head of safety has come out in favor of creating one set of safety regulations for both the U.S. and Europe that blend the strictest of standards for both areas of the globe.

⚙️ GM has directed thousands of its suppliers to scrub their supply chains of parts from China.

🏁 The 2026 Goodwood Revival race schedule has been released in full.

