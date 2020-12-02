The Schumacher Name Is Back in Formula 1

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, is officially confirmed as a full-time racing driver for Haas F1 Team for the 2021 racing season and beyond, with Haas claiming that the German signed a "multi-year deal." The long-awaited announcement came Wednesday morning, just one day after the American-based squad confirmed Russian Nikita Mazepin as its second driver.

Schumacher is currently the points leader in the Formula 2 championship, in which he's managed to score two victories and a total of 10 podiums. Should things go as planned on the final round of the championship, Schumacher's lead of 14 points should comfortably earn him the F2 crown, a feat many see as just a small taste of what the second-generation racer is capable of doing.

“The Formula 2 Championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this year’s field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons," Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner told F1.com. "Mick has won races, collected podiums and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020."