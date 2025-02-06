50 Years of Brembo: The Famous Cars and Bikes It’s Stopped

When we think of race cars, we typically just think about going fast. That’s important, of course, but just as important is being able to stop quickly, efficiently, and safely. That’s Brembo’s job, the Italian brake manufacturer best associated with race cars, motorcycles, and high-performance road cars, which is celebrating 50 years of racing in everything from Formula 1 to MotoGP, IndyCar, Supercross, and of course, Le Mans.

To commemorate this milestone, Brembo released photos of some of the most popular and dominant racing machines (cars and bikes) it’s equipped over those decades, as well as a timeline of the company’s most special achievements. The photos you see below show the likes of Niki Lauda and his 1977 Ferrari 312T; Michael Schumacher in the famous F2000; and Max Verstappen becoming the youngest F1 race winner in 2016 at 18 years old. Oddly enough, I don’t see a photo of the Ferrari 499P that won the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans after a 50-year drought for Maranello.

Brembo

The collection also includes plenty of two-wheel action, featuring motorcycle racing heroes like Mick Doohan, Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, and Enea Bastianini appearing several times. Brembo became the sole brake supplier of MotoGP in 2016, and four years earlier the exclusive brake provider for IndyCar. The company supplies all 10 F1 teams with brake calipers—whether it be under the Brembo name or its AP Racing sister company.

Back in 2023, The Drive got an exclusive peek at the company’s HQ in Curno after the 24 Hours of Le Mans. That year, Brembo supplied brakes for 90% of the grid. If you want to see how the Carbon Sausage is made, you can check that out here.

Last month Brembo announced that it will become the braking technology partner of IMSA, expanding its involvement in North America and into what is easily one of the best racing series in the world. I look forward to seeing what kind of cool stuff it brings to the track during its 50th anniversary season—not just for the teams, but for fans to enjoy as well.

Brembo