You Can Book This MotoGP Champ’s Trackside Motorhome During a Race Weekend

If you've ever been to a big race, you know that the most frustrating part of the weekend is getting in and out of the track. Thousands—if not tens of thousands—of people trying to get to the same place at the same time makes for a borderline infuriating experience. Well, you won't have to deal with that at the upcoming Catalan MotoGP race thanks to a new partnership between Airbnb and Honda rider Marc Marquez.

The eight-time MotoGP world champion is listing his team's motorhome on Airbnb for one night, allowing fans to experience a truly one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes race weekend. Even better, it'll only cost a lucky guest 93 euro, or the equivalent of $101. That's about the price of a PB&J sandwich at the Miami F1 Grand Prix.

Airbnb

Judging by the photos, the swanky motorhome is decked out with a full bedroom, living room, kitchenette, and what looks like a neat workshop area. While the latter is just for looks, the rest of the motorhome seems like the perfect place to hang out during a MotoGP weekend. And that's perhaps the biggest takeaway of this opportunity: being inside the MotoGP paddock throughout Saturday and Sunday. That's the kind of experience that's usually reserved for riders and team personnel.

“The motorhomes space during a Grand Prix is exclusively reserved for riders and their teams. Guests will live a once-in-a-lifetime experience, not available to anyone else. This is the most exciting motorsport championship in the world and hosting in my home city really raises the stakes for me”, said Marquez about the Airbnb listing.

Airbnb

As you can imagine, lots of diehard fans will be trying to book this up but only one reservation will be granted. Those interested can do so here starting July 19. Guests are still responsible for getting themselves to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but once they've arrived, they'll be treated to an entire VIP experience that expands beyond the motorhome. (Which, by the way, will be parked right next to Marquez's personal motorhome.)

Guests will enjoy VIP passes to explore the MotoGP paddock, race tickets, pit lane access, and other luxurious privileges that likely include grub and booze. They'll also have access to a cool MotoGP simulator and get a guided tour of the team's facilities. The listing doesn't explain whether they'll actually get to hang out with—or at least meet—Marquez, but I suppose that's a given.