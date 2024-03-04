I don't want to draw more attention to Formula 1's maiden race of 2024, but the truth is that the Bahrain Grand Prix was a snoozefest. Not just because of Max Verstappen's predictable domination, but because there just wasn't anything else to pay attention to during the 90-minute race. Maybe the fact Ferrari totally ignored Sainz's success? Maybe.

Either way, I had way more fun watching the FIA World Endurance Championship race from Qatar, which ended a wee bit after the F1 race on Saturday afternoon. From seeing a manufacturer-packed Hypercar class to Peugeot's misfortune, it was a great race. Oh, and you can't forget Porsche winning its first Hypercar race because of a heaven-sent, $5 sticker. No, really.

This begs me to ask the question: What's the most exciting racing series out there?

I'll answer first: IndyCar. Yes, it may typically be a Penske or Chip Ganassi car fighting for pole position or the outright win, but the truth is that nearly everyone gets their shot at victory in IndyCar. From street circuits to road courses, and of course, the Indy 500, I believe IndyCar is the most exciting series out there.

Of course, there's NASCAR and MotoGP, too, which constantly provide us with heart-stopping photo finishes. So, what do you say?