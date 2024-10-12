Brembo Has Purchased Ohlins for $405 Million 

Brembo has signed an agreement to buy Öhlins. Consider it two worlds colliding but in the best way possible.

Renowned for its performance brakes and components, Italy-based Brembo has negotiated the purchase of Swedish-based Öhlins Racing, a leader in performance suspension systems, from Tenneco. Tenneco itself is managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc., and for the 100% stake in Öhlins, Brembo will make a cash payment of 370 million Euros (roughly $405 million at current exchange rates).

“Öhlins is a strong fit for Brembo,” said Brembo Executive Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi in a press release. “It is a world-renowned brand, with a solid business and an unrivaled reputation, both on the racetrack and the road.”

“As we join forces with Brembo, we are excited to unlock new growth opportunities and leverage our respective strengths and assets to drive innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers and employees,” added Öhlins Racing CEO Tom Wittenschlaeger.

What does the acquisition actually mean for customers? That’s difficult to say. Brembo hasn’t laid out its plans regarding the Öhlins purchase, but as a whole, the Swedes have been busy wheelin’ n’ dealin’. In the past three years, Brembo sold its shares in Pirelli but also invested in connected mobility startup Spoke Safety, expanded a joint venture with materials manufacturer SGL Carbon, and purchased SBS Friction (brake pads) and J. Juan Group (motorcycle brakes).

However, adding Öhlins to its portfolio is the most significant in scope and likely impact. Both are global leaders not just in the consumer parts market but also as a supplier to elite motorsports teams competing in Formula 1, MotoGP, NASCAR, and World Superbike.

The deal still has to go through regulatory approvals, which Brembo says should close in early 2025. Up to this point, motorcycle components make up approximately 13% of Brembo’s total revenues. If recent acquisitions and manufacturing news are any indication, it’s possible that any new parts that result from this Öhlins buy will hit the motorbike space first. Ride on.

