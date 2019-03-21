Best Cargo Nets for Trucks: Top Picks for Keeping Your Belongings Secure

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Cargo nets are the ultimate tool for keeping your loads tied down. Especially useful for open truck beds, cargo nets are elastic, strong, and secure, perfect for helping you transport that big screen TV or helping your friends move. Read on to learn everything you need to know to pick the best cargo net for your truck. Best Cargo Net for Trucks Overall: Grit Performance Super Duty Bungee Net

Best Value Cargo Net for Trucks: PowerTye Mesh Cargo Net

Best Cargo Net for Trucks Honorable Mention: Gladiator Cargo Net MGN-100 Why Buy a Cargo Net? Flexibility. Cargo nets are flexible in their shape, making them ideal for holding down uneven and oddly-shaped loads. This is a definite benefit when you’re frequently hauling items that might otherwise be difficult to strap down.

Cargo nets are flexible in their shape, making them ideal for holding down uneven and oddly-shaped loads. This is a definite benefit when you’re frequently hauling items that might otherwise be difficult to strap down. Transparency. Because cargo mesh nets allow you to see through them, you can check on your load much more easily. Likewise, it’s easy to slip extra items under the net without having to undo it, making it convenient.

Because cargo mesh nets allow you to see through them, you can check on your load much more easily. Likewise, it’s easy to slip extra items under the net without having to undo it, making it convenient. Convenience. Using a cargo net to strap down a load is a lot easier than with ropes, bungees, or other devices. They’re easy to attach and detach, yet still secure. When you’re frequently loading and unloading, that makes things a whole lot easier.

Using a cargo net to strap down a load is a lot easier than with ropes, bungees, or other devices. They’re easy to attach and detach, yet still secure. When you’re frequently loading and unloading, that makes things a whole lot easier. Heavy duty. Lots of storage nets on the market can hold heavy loads with ease. Make sure you get a high-quality net if you’re often hauling heavy objects–the material makes a difference in the durability of your net.

Lots of storage nets on the market can hold heavy loads with ease. Make sure you get a high-quality net if you’re often hauling heavy objects–the material makes a difference in the durability of your net. UV protected. Unlike ropes, chains, or bungees, most cargo nets feature a UV protective coating that keeps them from disintegrating in the sun. That makes cargo nets more durable than some other options.

gettyimages

Top Brands Grit Performance Based in Folsom, California, Grit Performance makes high-quality automotive products that are all backed by a lifetime warranty that ensures your cargo net is protected. It’s been innovating products for a decade and has a couple of bestsellers, including the large Super Duty Bungee Cargo Net and small Super Duty Bungee Cargo Net. Gladiator Cargo Net Rancho Cordova, California is home to the headquarters of Gladiator Cargo Net, designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty cargo nets made to handle the toughest loads. In business since 2016, it has been making a name with products such as the Baja Net and the RipProof Mesh Cargo Tarp. PowerTye Since 1991, PowerTye has been making cargo tie-downs in Anaheim, California. An industry leader in creativity and design, its products are durable and come with competitive value prices. Its wide assortment of products includes the popular 15”x15” Mini Net and the 24”x36” Adjustable Net. Pricing Under $25: There are lots of options available in this price range, with some being more qualitative than others. It’s important to keep a lookout for the materials used to gauge the durability. Smaller nets are more frequent in this price class.

There are lots of options available in this price range, with some being more qualitative than others. It’s important to keep a lookout for the materials used to gauge the durability. Smaller nets are more frequent in this price class. $25-$50: At this price point, you’ll find high-quality nets in various sizes. They’re going to be durable, adjustable, and usually heavy-duty. If you’re frequently hauling cargo, we recommend investing at least this much in your new net.

At this price point, you’ll find high-quality nets in various sizes. They’re going to be durable, adjustable, and usually heavy-duty. If you’re frequently hauling cargo, we recommend investing at least this much in your new net. Above $50: If you’re a heavy-duty hauler, this is the price range for you. The most durable safety web cargo nets are common here, including various styles and sizes. Key Features Fastener Attachments Most pickup truck cargo nets will feature one of a few styles of hooks, straps, or carabiners to secure the net to the vehicle. Some of these are more durable and secure than others, with carabiners coming in first. Hooks are also good as they’re easy to attach and detach, but they’re not quite as secure as carabiners. Straps work well but are the least secure. Strength Capacity High-quality cargo nets are made from stretchable materials that will not break under stress. If you’re planning to load heavy cargo, check that the bungee cargo net can support this weight. Some will be able to hold 100 pounds or more, while others won’t. Also, keep in mind that larger nets or bigger ropes will not necessarily equal a higher strength. Weather Protection A small number of security cargo nets come with a built-in tarp element to help protect loads from wet weather. If that’s a concern for you, it’s worth checking out this type. Otherwise, you can also just place a tarp over your load and strap the cargo net on top. Other Considerations Perfect Fit: It’s important that the size of the cargo net matches up with the cargo area to achieve a secure fit. If you’re securing cargo in an open truck bed, measure from edge to edge, lengthwise and widthwise, then order a size that’s a bit bigger to accommodate larger or higher cargo.

It’s important that the size of the cargo net matches up with the cargo area to achieve a secure fit. If you’re securing cargo in an open truck bed, measure from edge to edge, lengthwise and widthwise, then order a size that’s a bit bigger to accommodate larger or higher cargo. Color: Most cargo nets come in a standard color of black or grey. This is so sunlight doesn’t reflect and distract other drivers. If you do come across cargo nets in other colors, we’d recommend sticking with the standard choices.

Most cargo nets come in a standard color of black or grey. This is so sunlight doesn’t reflect and distract other drivers. If you do come across cargo nets in other colors, we’d recommend sticking with the standard choices. Materials: As with everything, manufacturing and material quality will vary. Look for cargo nets made from durable high-tensile-strength rope or canvas that has some stretch. This will ensure that your cargo net lasts you a long time.

gettyimages

Best Cargo Nets Reviews and Recommendations for 2019 Best Cargo Net for Trucks Overall: Grit Performance Super Duty Bungee Net

Amazon

This full-size heavy-duty truck cargo net comes with superior durability to keep your cargo secure. One of the best truck cargo nets out there, this one is crafted with extra thick 5mm bungee webbing, making it the thickest on the market. That bodes well for its ability to take a heavy load and speaks to its overall resilience as a material. It’s designed with 4-by-4-inch mesh squares that keep even small items from slipping through the cracks. Another benefit of the smaller mesh is it provides more strength and protection when stretched over larger cargo items compared to a less dense pattern. This particular model also features 12 adjustable metal d-ring carabiners that make tying down your load super easy, and tangle/frustration-free. Finally, a storage bag also comes included to keep the net free from tangles, snags, and damage. A lifetime product guarantee sweetens the deal. This cargo net is a great pick for you if you’re looking for something that will hold down smaller and larger items. Overall, we’re pleased with the quality but noticed that the net does lose a bit of elasticity over time. That means the more often it’s used, the more elasticity it might lose. Another thing to watch out for is the carabiner strength. Unfortunately, they’re not heavy duty. Best Value Cargo Net for Trucks: PowerTye Mesh Cargo Net

Amazon

This PowerTye cargo net is great for securing a variety of items in trucks, trailers, SUVs, boats, and more. An innovative 2-by-2-inch mesh is the tightest on the market, helping to prevent small items from falling out. The net itself is crafted from a thick 4.4 mm latex/bungee blend for strength and durability. The material lends itself well to stretching and easily returns to its non-stretched form. It’s durable and resilient, keeping its elasticity over time. With 10 tie-down points, this cargo net is also very secure. Durable ABS plastic hooks make for easy loading and unloading of cargo, and the adjustable sub-hooks give you maximum versatility. Another cool feature that comes with this model is the PowerTye Hook Guarantee: If any of the hooks break during normal use, PowerTye will replace them for you. An ideal option if you’re looking for a quality product that won’t break the bank, this cargo net works well in a number of scenarios. It also comes in orange if you prefer a different color. A downside we found is that the plastic hooks do not tolerate cold well and may break in more extreme temps. Best Cargo Net for Trucks Honorable Mention: Gladiator Cargo Net MGN-100

Amazon