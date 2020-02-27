Best Motorcycle Saddlebags: Pack Your Gear Effectively

They're pricey. The straps may fail and are difficult to quickly fasten or unfasten. The straps are also difficult to maneuver in the dark.

They are heavy-duty and high-quality. They hold seven gallons on each side and feature lightweight liners that help you remove and pack items in each bag.

These saddlebags are 100 percent waterproof with a UV coating. They come in two colors and are a universal fit. The mounting hardware is made of aircraft-grade aluminum.

They will burn if they're not secured away from the pipes. They may need to be modified to sit correctly on the bike, and they're not designed to carry heavy objects.

They're very inexpensive yet rugged and sturdy. They drape nicely over the saddle and are large enough to hold groceries or a spare jacket.

These bags are made of canvas and vinyl and have two large pockets that are reinforced for durability. They're versatile and can be used on motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles.

There is no way to lock these bags using the included zippers. You may need to add a bracket to keep them away from the hot exhaust.

It's easy to install and remove the bags. They have a lot of storage and they're very high-quality. They're a great deal for the price.

The bags are polyester and come with rain covers. They have a protective heat shield and feature a reflective triangle for nighttime riding.

Benefits of Motorcycle Saddlebags

Convenience. It's much easier to carry items in a saddlebag than in a backpack, which can weigh your body down when you're riding. When you get off your bike, you can leave items in your saddlebags and not have to carry them around.

Types of Motorcycle Saddlebags

Soft

People who ride cruisers often lean towards soft bags, which are made of leather or synthetic materials. Even the best soft motorcycle saddlebags are not typically waterproof and require waterproof liners or storm/rain covers in order to keep your belongings dry in inclement weather.

These bags are typically less secure than hard bags because they don't feature a locking mechanism. Plus, it's not hard to cut into them with a knife. Ideally, these bags should detach easily, so you can remove them if you're staying somewhere overnight.

Hard

Many dual-sport or adventure bike riders and some cruiser riders use hard bags, which tend to be more expensive. The best motorcycle hard saddlebags are much more secure and weather-resistant than soft bags. They typically need mounting brackets for installation, and sometimes a modification is required, depending on the bike's model. They are rigidly constructed, so there's only so much gear you can stuff into them compared to soft bags, which are more flexible and easier to cram full of stuff.

Other

In addition to traditional saddlebags, you can purchase a sissy bar, tail, or tank bag for your bike. Sissy bar or stackable bags are designed for touring and often feature two bags strapped together that are attached to a sissy bar.

Tail bags complement saddlebags and can be either hard or soft and are designed to stow smaller, more accessible items. Tank bags are great for short trips and for carrying smaller items, such as a wallet or cell phone. Many have clear map pouches, and they're easy to install and remove since many are affixed with strong magnets.

Top Brands

Tourmaster

Tourmaster has been around since 1979 and has distributors all over the world, including places such as Canada, Japan, and Venezuela. The company designs products for serious riders, such as heated gear and accessories, jackets, pants, boots, and a wide range of luggage options. One example is the Tourmaster Black Elite Saddlebag.

Nelson-Rigg

Nelson-Rigg USA, Inc. is based in Santa Ana, California, and was founded in 1972. The company is widely known for producing some of the best accessories, apparel, covers, and luggage, such as the Nelson-Rigg Yellow/Black Sierra Dry Saddlebags.

SW Motech

SW-MOTECH is based in Rauschenberg, Germany, and the company produces a wide range of luggage options for riders, including tank bags, saddlebags, tail bags, side cases, and carriers, and luggage racks. One of its top products is the SW-Motech Blaze H Sport Saddlebag Kit for 14-17 Yamaha FZ-09.

Kuryakyn

Kuryakyn is based in Somerset, Wisconsin, and has been in business since 1989. The company produces a wide variety of power sports accessories, from handlebar controls and mirrors to storage covers and air cleaners. One of its top storage solutions is the Kuryakyn GranThrow-Over Saddlebag.

Motorcycle Saddlebags Pricing

Under $50: You don't have to spend a lot of money to find the best cheap motorcycle saddlebags. Items in this price range are generally soft bags made of PU leather or heavy-duty canvas. However, they don't typically have locking mechanisms, so they don’t provide much security.

Key Features

Materials and Durability

Motorcycle luggage comes in a variety of different materials, and some are more durable than others. Common materials include leather, synthetic leather, nylon, and plastic. The best leather motorcycle saddlebags are designed with style in mind, but they may not last as long as their synthetic counterparts. Plastic saddlebags, on the other hand, are more likely to crack over time, which isn’t very attractive.

Size and Fit

The main purpose of a motorcycle saddlebag is for it to hold all your stuff, such as riding gear, tools, and other equipment. The size of the saddlebag is usually limited by the size of your bike. Obviously, larger bikes can accommodate bigger bags, while sportbikes with oversized exhausts must be equipped with smaller bags. If you can’t buy custom-built bags, choose a product that isn't oversized because it will neither fit well nor look very good.

Lockable

We've already touched on this, but it's worth repeating. Lockable saddlebags are desirable because they keep your gear from being stolen. While many thieves avoid targeting bikers because the consequences can be swift and powerful, it still happens from time to time. Lockable bags are particularly important if you're traveling away from home and leave your bike outside unprotected overnight.

Other Considerations

Waterproof: Every bike has been caught in the rain at one time or another, and many carry rain gear for that very reason. Well, it's also important to protect the equipment in your saddlebags. There's nothing worse than having to deal with sopping wet clothing, tools, and other gear after a downpour. Some bags aren’t waterproof, but they come with rain covers, which are nearly as effective.

