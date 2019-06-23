Best Motorcycle Boots: Be Stylish and Protected on Your Next Ride

Benefits of Motorcycle Boots

If you are unfortunate enough to be involved in an accident, you’ll want sturdy boots that offer foot, calf and ankle protection. Sneakers and other shoes offer significantly less protection and little ankle support. Grip. Top-rated motorcycle boots will have non-slip, high-traction soles. You do not want to slip when you're getting on and off your motorcycle. You’ll also want traction when you ride in the rain.

Warmth. Many bikers ride even when it's cold outside. A good pair of insulated motorcycle boots will keep your feet warm when the temperature drops and the wind chill is high.

Support. The best motorcycle boot brands have a stiff construction and are designed to brace your foot, ankle, and lower calf. This enables you to better balance your bike when you come to a stop.

Repel moisture. Waterproof and water-resistant motorcycle boots will keep your feet dry when you're on the road. It makes riding more comfortable and significantly less distracting. You can ride in the rain or through puddles without worrying about getting your feet wet.

Waterproof and water-resistant motorcycle boots will keep your feet dry when you're on the road. It makes riding more comfortable and significantly less distracting. You can ride in the rain or through puddles without worrying about getting your feet wet. Repel debris. Thick leather or armored boots can protect your feet and ankles from road debris. The best motorcycle boots also protect your lower legs from heat generated from your bike's pipes.

Types of Motorcycle Boots

Cruising

When selecting the best motorcycle boots for cruising, you need to balance comfort and protection. These boots should feel good when you're riding a long distance. While they offer a marginal amount of protection, they typically don’t offer superior protection as racing boots do. Many cruiser boots are lightweight with stiff souls.

Sport

Heavy-duty boots are essential if you do motocross or participate in extreme sports on your motorcycle. Protection is a number-one priority if you ride a dirt bike because rough terrain and high speeds can wreak havoc on your feet. Motocross boots are designed to safeguard your lower leg. They typically feature flexible TPU plastic, steel, and aluminum inserts for the toes and heels.

Touring

Touring boots are in between cruising and sport boots. They are usually weatherproof and comfortable for long rides as well as walking around. They're also more understated than motocross boots. Many have protective features such as shin plates and reinforced toes. These boots are also usually lightweight and are made of a variety of materials.

Casual or Commuter

If you ride your motorcycle for your commute to work, you'll likely want a pair of motorcycle boots that you can wear both on the bike and off. The best motorcycle footwear for commuters is smaller boots that resemble regular boots. They are lower in height than race boots, have flexible soles, and are comfortable to walk around in.

Leather

One of the most popular materials among motorcyclists is leather. The best leather motorcycle boots are treated to withstand water and snow. They also protect your feet when you ride at high speeds. However, some manufacturers don't include a treatment on their leather boots, so they may absorb water instead of repelling it and develop an unpleasant odor.

Kevlar, Gore-Tex, and Other Fabrics

Boots come in a variety of different materials besides leather, including, Kevlar, microfiber, and other durable fabrics. Typically, these types of motorcycle boots are more breathable than leather ones; however, they usually aren't as sturdy and strong. When purchasing protective motorcycle boots, select a pair that features a resilient and long-lasting material.

Top Brands

Forma Boots USA

This motorcycle boot company, based in Henderson, Nev., was founded in 1999. It manufactures a wide range of boots geared towards motocross, race, casual, and cruiser riders. Its products are both comfortable and durable. One recommended item is the Forma Adventure Off-Road Motorcycle Boots.

Alpinestars

Leather craftsman Sante Mazzarolo founded Alpinestars in the small Northern Italy town of Asolo in 1963 as motocross started gaining popularity in Europe. The company manufactures a variety of road racing products, including boots and leather suits. One popular product is the Alpinestars SMX-1 R Vented Boots.

TCX

Italian motorcycle boot manufacturer TCX is part of the Novation Group. The company produces everything from cruiser to racing to motocross boots. Two recommended products are the TCX Mens Street Ace Street Motorcycle Boots and TCX X-Blend Waterproof Mens Street Motorcycle Boots.

Gaerne

Ernesto Gazzola founded Gaerne in 1962 in Italy. The company designs some of the highest-quality boots and motorcycle apparel in the world. Its products are geared towards both beginner and professional riders. One top product is the Gaerne Balance MX Boots.

SIDI

Italian company SIDI was founded in 1960 by current president Dino Signori. The company manufactures cycling footwear and boots for off-road and on-road motorcycling. One popular product is the Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Waterproof Leather ADV Motorcycle Touring Boots.

Harley-Davidson

Childhood pals William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson founded Harley-Davidson in a small shed in Milwaukee, Wis., in 1901. In addition to motorcycles, the company also designs clothing and protective equipment, such as boots. Two top products are the Harley-Davidson Men's Chipman Motorcycle Boot and Harley-Davidson Men's Scout Boot.

Motorcycle Boot Pricing

$100-$200: Many decent-quality motorcycle boots are available at this price point. However, they're generally not heavy duty and only provide medium protection in a crash.

Many decent-quality motorcycle boots are available at this price point. However, they're generally not heavy duty and only provide medium protection in a crash. $200 and up: The safest motorcycle boots are often the most expensive. Boots in this price range are geared towards motocross and adventure riders who need rugged footwear. Some brands have steel inserts for added protection, and most are waterproof boots.

Key Features

Fit and Comfort

When choosing the best motorcycle boots, it's important that you buy the right size. This will prevent you from experiencing discomfort and pain. You should never wear a pair of bike boots that bother your heel, ankles, or toes. Not only is it uncomfortable, but it can also be a safety problem if they're too small and make your feet numb.

Other Considerations

Heel Height: This is often an overlooked feature, but it's important because a modest amount of height on the heel allows you to rest your foot on your foot pegs. This prevents your foot from slipping off the peg. If you want a versatile boot you can wear both on and off the bike, choose one with a lower heel.

Tread: It's essential to have good traction when you're on your motorcycle and walking around. The best motorcycle boots for walking and riding should have a pattern on the bottom with one line of tread around the edges as well as tread in the center of the sole.

Closure System: The most comfortable biker boots are easy to put on and remove. Motorcycle boot manufacturers use a variety of closures on their products. Many incorporate laces into their designs for a snug fit, while others use buckles, snaps, Velcro, or zippers to keep boots in place.

Waterproofing: The best waterproof motorcycle boots are perfect for riding in all types of weather conditions. They often have waterproof liners such as Gore-Tex, DryTex, and HiPora. These boots keep your feet dry in the rain. The membranes also make them breathable, so your feet are less likely to sweat.

The best waterproof motorcycle boots are perfect for riding in all types of weather conditions. They often have waterproof liners such as Gore-Tex, DryTex, and HiPora. These boots keep your feet dry in the rain. The membranes also make them breathable, so your feet are less likely to sweat. Armor: If you race your bike, you will need boots with built-in armor made of Kevlar, carbon, or plastic. The safest motorcycle boots will protect your feet in a high-impact event. Street boots also commonly feature steel plates or steel shank on the toes to protect them and prevent them from getting crushed.

Best Motorcycle Boots Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Motorcycle Boots Overall: SIDI Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Boots