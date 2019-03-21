Best Car Trash Bags: Our Top Picks to Keep Your Car Fresh

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Keeping your car neat and tidy can be a bit of a struggle. If you’ve got friends, colleagues, and, especially, kids as frequent passengers, a messy back seat and potentially sticky floor are just some of the things you might need to deal with. Not to fear, there is a quick and easy solution in the form of a car trash can. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the best car trash bags out there. Best Overall Car Trash Bag: Drive Auto Products Drive Bin XL

Best Value Car Trash Bag: High Road TrashStash Leakproof Trash Can

Best Car Trash Bag Honorable Mention: High Road StashAway Trash Can Why Buy a Car Trash Bag? Less mess. The biggest benefit of having a car trash bag is you’ll have a designated place for wrappers, empty bottles, and other items that need to be disposed of, so you’ll never have to deal with a messy car again.

If you've ever been embarrassed to offer a ride to your mom or boss because of that fast food container you've got sitting in the back seat, a car trash bag can make those worries a thing of the past.

Car trash bags often come with additional pockets on the outside of the container for storing small items like water bottles, juice boxes for the kids, or even snack packs. That makes them an ideal road trip companion to keep everything organized. Plus, you have the added bonus of a trash receptacle right where it's needed the most.

Sure, your car trash bag needs might be met with a conventional plastic bag or even a brown paper sack, but compare the overall look of those options to a sleek black car trash bag and you'll know the difference. Not only do specially made auto garbage bags win in the design department, but they're also much more functional.

Simply put, car trash bags excel at keeping trash in a place where it can't cause an additional mess. Think about a time you used a plastic bag as a trash bag in your car. Chances are stuff fell out—auto trash bags don't have that problem. Plus, you'll be able to attach the bag securely somewhere it won't be in the way.

Top Brands Drive Auto Products Headquartered in Byron Center, Michigan, Drive Auto Products has made a name for itself in the last decade. Making a variety of organizational products for your car, its car bins are some of the best on the market with their innovative liners. Top sellers include The Drive Bin and The Drive Bin XL. High Road Organizers Based in Portland, Maine, High Road Organizers is one of the top brands in the automotive organizer business. Its innovative designs and high-quality craftsmanship have been honed since its foundation in 1990. Some of its bestsellers are the StashAway Car Trash Can and the TrashStash Leakproof Trash Can. EPAuto Founded in 2016, EPAuto is quickly taking the automotive accessory market by storm. From its Walnut, California headquarters, it has been designing and improving a number of products, from air filters to car trash bags. Its most popular products include the Waterproof Car Trash Bin and the Lidded Car Trash Can. Pricing Under $10: At this price point, you’ll find a variety of basic bins that may or may not be water, leak, or spill-proof. If you’ve got kids, we recommend investing in a bin that has these features so you can avoid a sticky mess.

At this price point, you’ll find a variety of basic bins that may or may not be water, leak, or spill-proof. If you’ve got kids, we recommend investing in a bin that has these features so you can avoid a sticky mess. $10-$20: A wide variety of premium-quality car trash bags are available in this range. Most of these will have a lid, a sturdy mounting mechanism, and leakproof.

A wide variety of premium-quality car trash bags are available in this range. Most of these will have a lid, a sturdy mounting mechanism, and leakproof. Over $20: If you’re looking for something that also doubles as an organizer, this price range will have what you’re searching for. Most models at this price are durable, well-designed, and aesthetically pleasing, making them worth the investment. Key Features Keep your car and the earth clean from your trash.

Waterproof and Leakproof The best models will be both waterproof and leakproof. Depending on the type, there will be either a removable liner or a permanent one that has to be spot cleaned. We recommend getting a model with a removable liner to make cleanup quick and easy. Plus, you’ll have another layer to protect against messy spills. Mounting System Check out the type of mounting system each car trash bag option has. Some tend to attach to the middle console with a simple strap, while a few have a more sophisticated and sturdier system. Other models attach to the back of a headrest using hooks or straps, while others still rely on being jammed between the middle console and a seat. Lids Galore If you’re keen on keeping messes properly contained, a car trash bag with a lid is a must-have. Not only can a lid help keep smells at bay, but it can also keep messy trash where it belongs. Another plus is that a lid can hide the garbage, making your car appear neat and tidy. Other Considerations Size: Bigger bags hold more trash and larger items like bottles or cups. If you prefer going a long time without having to empty it, or if you go on long road trips, a larger car trash bag is the way to go. Keep in mind that these will be a bit bulkier overall, so if you’re short on space, consider a smaller model instead.

Bigger bags hold more trash and larger items like bottles or cups. If you prefer going a long time without having to empty it, or if you go on long road trips, a larger car trash bag is the way to go. Keep in mind that these will be a bit bulkier overall, so if you’re short on space, consider a smaller model instead. S hape: An important consideration, especially if you have a small car with a cramped back seat, is its shape. A number of models feature a basic square or rectangular design that can be quite bulky, while others are higher but flatter, saving you some width. Others still are cylindrical in shape and take up the most space.

An important consideration, especially if you have a small car with a cramped back seat, is its shape. A number of models feature a basic square or rectangular design that can be quite bulky, while others are higher but flatter, saving you some width. Others still are cylindrical in shape and take up the most space. Material: You’ll want something that’s easy to clean, especially if your model doesn’t have a removable liner. Waterproof vinyl materials are the most user-friendly, with other plastic-based materials coming in next. Velcro attracts a lot of dirt and crumbs, so it’s best to avoid models that use this material.

You’ll want something that’s easy to clean, especially if your model doesn’t have a removable liner. Waterproof vinyl materials are the most user-friendly, with other plastic-based materials coming in next. Velcro attracts a lot of dirt and crumbs, so it’s best to avoid models that use this material. Pockets: If you want your bin to double up as a storage space, pockets are the way to go. They’re also great to hold snacks for your kids on road trips and have the added benefit of being right next to the trash bag, keeping everything neat and tidy. We recommend mesh pockets as these are easy to use for kids and adults alike, and easy to clean. Reviews & Recommendations Best Overall Car Trash Bag: Drive Auto Products Drive Bin XL

Amazon

The re-designed Drive Bin XL is one of the best automotive wastebaskets on the market. Its jumbo design is big enough for even the longest road trips with a car packed full of people. With a capacity of 3 gallons, it’s plenty big for holding your empty coffee cups and food wrappers, and the attached lid is rigid and closes securely with magnets. Large mesh pockets on both sides of the bin make for easy storage—keep extra liners or other useful items in them. A ten-pack of custom-designed liners is included when you first buy this bin, but it also has the benefit of being sized to take regular plastic grocery bags as liners. Another plus is the liner clips into place using the patented liner clips, which means you won’t have to go fishing for a lost liner again. The walls of this trash bag are also insulated, doubling up as a great cooler for snacks and drinks when not in use. Overall, this is a great pick thanks to its versatility and large size. It does have the downside, however, of collapsing a bit when placed on the floor since the sidewalls don’t have a lot of reinforcement. Best Value Car Trash Bag: High Road TrashStash Leakproof Trash Can

Amazon

The original leakproof car garbage bag, the TrashStash is designed after hanging trash bins used on sailboats. Thanks to its leakproof design, this is one tough bag that stands up to the challenge of containing multiple bottles and cans. A hinged closure keeps trash and odor securely contained while still being easy to open with one hand. Able to contain 3 gallons of garbage, the TrashStash is a great tool for keeping your car mess-free. A heavy-duty, adjustable strap lets you position the container higher or lower depending on where you need it to go. It’s also surprisingly easy to clean. A stainproof inner lining can be rinsed or wiped clean when needed, which means you’ll never have to buy replacement bags. Overall, the durable construction, quality materials, and reinforced webbed straps make this a great value buy. It comes in either gray or black. One problem we did notice was the heat-sealed seams, which are sturdy and durable but won’t be as long-lasting as stitched seams. Best Car Trash Bag Honorable Mention: High Road StashAway Trash Can

Amazon

This covered garbage bag is a space saver that’s also leakproof. Attaching to the center console, the unique StuffTop lid keeps the 1.5-gallon car garbage can covered, even while adding new trash, keeping odors under tight control. The durable vinyl lining keeps spills and stains off your interior and is super easy to clean—simply rinse or wipe. Added storage pockets can hold anything from wipes to tissues and hand sanitizer. It also works well even with hinged center consoles, so it’s easy to reach for all passengers. The compact size makes it ideal for small and large cars alike, and the unique shape won’t intrude on your passengers’ leg room. This is a high-quality trash can that easily converts into a storage organizer when not in use. We only found one downside with the design: It will not work well with some center consoles. In a small number of cars, the straps used to secure the StashAway interfere with the console’s closing mechanism. Tips If you’ve got a standing car trash bag, consider adding a small weight to the bottom of the bin to prevent it from tipping over. A good solution to this is a small Ziploc bag filled with sand.

Even if your car trash bag has a permanent liner, it’s a good idea to add another trash bag over it to keep things neat. It will also make cleaning out the car trash bag a lot easier, and you won’t have to spot clean sticky messes.

Your car trash bag can double as a small car organizer when not in use as a bin. Simply make sure it’s clean before use and go ahead and organize your back seat with this great multifunctional item.

If you’ve got small kids, it’s a good idea to keep the trash bag out of their reach. Otherwise, you might end up with a mess in the back of your car. A little bit of organization can help prevent messes from growing inside your car.

