Best CVT Transmission Fluids: Top Picks for Lubrication

Tips

You probably need to replace your transmission fluid if your vehicle suddenly shifts up and down, you hear grinding sounds, your vehicle shifts erratically, or you see a spike in RPMs before shifting.

It's critical that your CVT fluid is compatible with your vehicle's make, model, and year. Check the manufacturer's specifications to ensure that it is designed for your particular vehicle.

If you put regular automatic transmission fluid into your CVT transmission, it will be extremely damaging and will eventually cause your transmission to die.

FAQs

Q: What is the purpose of CVT fluid?

A: Transmission fluid lubricates the transmission so it can dissipate heat. It also protects against wear and corrosion and helps maintain viscosity and lower-temperature fluidity.

Q: Is it better to use a vehicle-make specific fluid or one that is universal?

A: That is a personal preference. Universal CVT fluids tend to be a good alternative to vehicle-make specific brands, and they may also be a little less expensive.

Q: How often do I need to change my CVT fluid?

A: That depends on your vehicle. It can be as often as every 30,000 miles to as little as every 100,000 miles. Consult your owner's manual to find out.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best CVT transmission fluid is the Valvoline Continuously Variable Transmission Fluid. It’s compatible with most makes and models, is less expensive than OEM brands, and does its job well.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Castrol Transmax ATF Black CVT Transmission Fluid.

