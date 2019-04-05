Best Travel Car Seats: Protect Your Most Precious Cargo on Long Journeys

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Traveling with little ones doesn’t have to be an agonizing affair equivalent to having your teeth pulled—you just need to find the best travel car seat for your extended trips. Finding a travel car seat that’s FAA-certified, lightweight, and narrow enough to fit into airplane seats, can be challenging; however, we saved you the work and found our top picks for the best travel car seats. Best Travel Car Seat Overall: Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat

Best Value Travel Car Seat: Evenflo Tribute LX Convertible Car Seat

Best Travel Car Seat Honorable Mention: Safety 1st Guide 65 Convertible Car Seat Benefits of Travel Car Seats Safety. While you're not required to restrain your infant or toddler in a car seat during air travel, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) highly recommends that you secure your child in an FAA-certified car seat for airplane travel because it's the safest way for little ones to fly.

Convenience. Travel car seats are incredibly convenient because you can easily mount (and remove) them in the seats of cars, planes, trains, strollers, and everything in between. This makes transporting your tikes a breeze, wherever your adventures take you.

Longevity. Many car seats for air travel offer a convertible design that can change from rear-facing to forward-facing and accommodate toddlers well beyond the 30 to 40 pound metric. In effect, these travel convertible car seats grow with your ever-budding bundle of joy and save you money on purchasing larger seats as your child matures.

Comfort. Many parents choose to sit with their child in their laps to save money on having to purchase a separate seat during air travel. While doable on short trips, trying to restrain a fussy and fidgety kiddo on longer flights may prove to be a nightmare. Portable car seats for travel ensure that both parties involved are comfortable and cool-headed.

Portability. Travel car seats are appreciably lighter than traditional car seats, making them easy to transport from destination to destination. They also feature compact designs that allow you to effortlessly place them in smaller cars and other tight spots.

Types of Travel Car Seats Convertible Convertible travel car seats are a highly versatile option because they can be used in a rear-facing orientation, and later converted to a forward-facing position when your child outgrows the weight or length limit of the rear-facing position. This is an ideal choice for parents who are looking for an economical, convenient, and versatile travel car seat for their kiddies. Rear-Facing Only Rear-facing travel car seats are dimensionally small and can only accommodate children up to a 22- to 35-pound weight limit, depending on the model. These seats typically feature carrying handles and a base that can be left in your car. For added convenience, you can easily place this travel seat into and out of its base so you don’t have to install it each time you use it. 3-in-1 These multifunctional travel car seats can be used as a rear-facing or forward-facing car seat or as a belt-positioning booster. Thanks to its variety of seating orientations, you can use 3-in-1 seats to securely restrain your child as he/she grows, saving you money and the hassle of constantly purchasing larger seats to accommodate your growing tike. Top Brands Chicco Founded in 1958, Chicco is an Italian manufacturer of children’s accessories, clothing, and toys. Chicco is a global brand with a presence in 120 countries, offering parents everything from baby gear to nursing, travel, and baby care products. One of its most popular products is the Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat. Evenflo Based in Miamisburg, Ohio, Evenflo initially manufactured products related to baby feeding. Its product offering has since expanded to include car seats, travel systems, high chairs, play yards, doorway jumpers, and more. One of its top products is the Evenflo Tribute LX Convertible Car Seat. Graco With over 60 years of experience manufacturing baby goods, Graco has an extensive history of offering parenting solutions to eager customers. Its product portfolio includes strollers, car seats, highchairs, swings, and more. One popular product is the Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat. Travel Car Seat Pricing Under $100: There are several options available in this budget-friendly price range, with most offering shoppers solid safety, durability, and portability. Consumers looking for travel car seats with more high-end features may need to spend more to find options that suit their needs though.

Under $100: There are several options available in this budget-friendly price range, with most offering shoppers solid safety, durability, and portability. Consumers looking for travel car seats with more high-end features may need to spend more to find options that suit their needs though.

$100-$199: The majority of travel car seats fall within this price range. Shoppers have a vast array of high-quality, safe, and multifunctional seats to choose from in this set.

Over $199: A smattering of high-end car seats for travel are available for over $199. These premium car seats boast excellent build quality, robust safety, and convenience features, and chic designs, but consumers can find options offering similar benefits at a more affordable price point. Key Features FAA-Approved While not explicitly required, if you do decide on transporting your toddler in a portable car seat, it has to be FAA-certified. You can verify whether or not an infant or toddler car seat is FAA-certified by looking for a sticker on the side of the seat that reads: "This restraint is certified for use in motor vehicles and aircraft." Lightweight Design Unless you sport bulging muscles that would put Dwayne Johnson to shame, we highly recommend that you purchase a lightweight travel car seat. How light? Anything under 15 pounds should be manageable. Remember: You'll be lifting the car seat in and out of rental cars, trolleys, and over people on the plane when navigating the all-too-cramped cabin, so your biceps (and sanity) will thank you for lightening up the load a bit. Narrow Width Most plane seats measure 17 to 18 inches in width, so it's crucial that you find a travel car seat that has a width of 18 inches or under. Also, a travel car seat with a slim design will likely fit through the security scanner so you won't have to be held up in the line while TSA inspects your seat by hand. Other Considerations Convertibility: Convertible style travel seats can effortlessly accommodate your child from infant to toddler, from roughly 5 to 65 pounds. This allows you to maximize the lifespan of your travel seat. Buying a convertible travel car seat saves you money over time, and who doesn't like that?

Convenience Features: The best car seats for travel typically offer similar safety specs, but there are a few options that boast impressive creature comforts and convenient features that you won't find on other seats. Features like adjustable headrests, removable cup holders, and soft-grip carrying handles are nice extras that make traveling with your children a little less stressful. Best Travel Car Seat Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Travel Car Seat Overall: Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat

The Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat packs all the value-added safety, comfort, and convenience features that most shoppers are looking for in a travel car seat. It features a robust construction along with top-notch safety features that place it at the top of its class. It’s also incredibly easy to install. Additionally, the KeyFit 30 has a featherweight and compact design for ease of transportation. We chose this seat for the best travel seat overall because it offers an irresistible mix of convenience features, safety specs, user-friendliness, and superior portability. Featuring a Recline Sure leveling foot, Ride Right bubble levels, and Super Cinch LATCH tightener, this travel car seat is one of the easiest to install. A secure 5-point harness and rugged build featuring EPS foam for best impact absorption make it amongst the safest of travel car seats as well. The lightweight and tidy dimensions are easy to love since they easily fit it into smaller cars, trolleys, and airplane seats. It’s also FAA-certified, so you can rest assured knowing that it’s safe and secure for air travel. The KeyFit 30 is designed to accommodate infants from 4 to 30 pounds and up to 30 inches tall, so this may not be the ideal choice if your child exceeds this range. This travel car seat is also priced higher than a number of other great options, though its superb safety record, portability, and convenience features make up for it. We highly recommend the Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat if you are looking for a best all-around travel seat for little ones. Best Value Travel Car Seat: Evenflo Tribute LX Convertible Car Seat

If you are shopping for a great travel car seat on a tight budget, the Evenflo Tribute LX skimps on its price tag but splurges on safety, convenience, and portability. It scores high marks for its lightweight and narrow design as well as being easy to transport. Additionally, its convertible design means that it will comfortably accommodate your kid as they grow. The Evenflo Tribute LX weighs a smidge over 9 pounds, so it’s super easy to transport around cars, parking lots, airports, and anywhere else your travels take you. The Tribute LX is also a convertible seat engineered to accommodate children 5 to 30 pounds and 19 to 37 inches in a rear-facing position and kids 22 to 40 pounds and 28 to 40 inches in a front-facing position. This versatility will save you money in the long run on buying larger seats to fit your ever-growing kiddos. Of course, the Evenflo Tribute LX travel car seat is FAA-approved. When this travel car seat is installed in the rear-facing position on airplanes, the seat in front of the car seat can’t recline much. One way to avoid this is to contact your airline and inquire about the width of the bulkhead seats to ensure that the Tribute LX will fit. Additionally, its width is larger than other options in this guide, so it may be a tight fit in smaller airplane seats. For its affordable price point, the Evenflo Tribute LX Convertible Car Seat is a fantastic lightweight, safe, and versatile seat. Best Travel Car Seat Honorable Mention: Safety 1st Guide 65 Convertible Car Seat

