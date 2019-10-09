Best Infant Car Seat Covers: Protect Your Baby At All Times

Keep your baby safe and comfortable with these top infant car seat covers

By Alice Musyoka
Alice MusyokaView Alice Musyoka's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

When it comes to traveling with a baby, your protective instincts kick into high gear because you want to ensure your child is both safe and comfortable. A proper infant car seat cover guards your child against harsh weather elements as well as nosy strangers. We’ve compiled the best infant car seat covers while factoring in things such as comfort and baby friendliness.  

  • Best Overall
    JJ Cole Car Seat Cover
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This is a baby’s warm nest during the cold months. It offers full-body coverage and has a flap for temperature control.
    Pros
    Pros
    Water-resistant nylon keeps your baby’s car seat interior dry. The cover’s interior is made of fleece for maximum comfort and extra warmth. The elasticized outer band makes it a great fit for a range of car seats and standard-sized baby strollers. Its flap is ideal for privacy.
    Cons
    Cons
    Even though it’s made of fleece, it may not be the best pick in extremely cold weather. The velcro straps may not be secure enough to withstand strong winds.
  • Best Value
    Kids N Such Canopy Cover with Peekaboo Opening
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This award-winning, the multifunctional cover keeps your baby cozy and gives you privacy when you’re nursing.
    Pros
    Pros
    You can check on your baby with the non-disruptive peekaboo opening. The cover fits over any infant car seat due to its loose-fitting design. The interior mink-cotton fabric is baby-friendly. You can easily remove and put on the cover.
    Cons
    Cons
    Strong winds may cause the flaps to fly open. The attachments are unreliable, especially after prolonged use.
  • Honorable Mention
    Munchkin Brica Infant Comfort Canopy Car Seat Cover
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This is specially designed for the summer⁠ and hot days. It safeguards your baby against the harsh sun every time you go outdoors.
    Pros
    Pros
    The cover stays put when you’re in motion because it is comprised of a canopy and a retractable cover. It is UPF 50+ rated and wards off the harmful sun’s rays as well as rain. It keeps your baby bug free, dust-free, and germ free as they explore the outdoors due to its breathable mesh panel. Its reflective safety strip increases visibility at night.
    Cons
    Cons
    The retractable sun cover doesn't provide total protection against rain and wind. It is also not secured to the canopy and is vulnerable to strong winds.

Tips

  • Before getting an infant car seat cover, ensure it fits your baby’s car seat. If possible, choose one that leaves some space after installation or one you can use on a stroller. When in doubt, opt for a universal fit.
  • An infant car seat cover that offers 360-degree coverage will serve the purpose of protecting your child. It provides more security than regular car seat covers and ensures your baby stays comfortable.
  • Car seat covers for infants are susceptible to dirt, allergens, and spills. Check whether your preferred cover is machine washable or dry clean only. 

FAQs

Q: Can I use an infant car seat cover with a stroller?

A: Yes, you can use an infant car seat cover with a stroller and even a shopping cart. However, it is important to ascertain the fit first.

Q: Is there an age limit for infant car seat covers?

A: As long as your baby can fit in the car seat and you want to protect them, you can use a car seat cover. 

Q: How effective is an infant car seat cover against the snow?

A: Some car seat covers are made of water-resistant materials and ensure your little one doesn't get exposed to rain or snow.

Final Thoughts

We selected the JJ Cole Car Seat Cover as our top pick due to its universal fit and blanket-style design. However, if you want to save a little money and still get a great product, the Kids N Such Canopy Cover with Peekaboo Opening has some awesome features. 

MORE TO READ