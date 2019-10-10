Best Car Seat Travel Trays: Make Every Drive Fun and Playful 

Driving with kids can be fun when it’s filled with singalongs and laughter. But when they get bored, the drive can become a nightmare. The solution is a car seat travel tray. It is your child’s personal play and study center and keeps them occupied during long drives and road trips. This review covers three of the best car seat travel trays for babies, toddlers, and small kids.

Types of Car Seat Travel Trays Lap Desk Travel Trays Lap trays don't have attachments at the back to secure them to seats and are usually placed on the lap. They are more suitable for older kids who can sit still as they play or watch a movie. Some lap trays have a strap and buckle that fasten behind the body or the seat. Lap trays are also suitable for air travel. Secured Travel Trays A secured travel tray is what you need if you want to keep your young one occupied and in one place. It has a strap that firmly secures it to the car seat, stroller, or child's back. It is one of the best kids' car travel trays, as your child doesn't have to stay put for it to stay balanced. Hybrid Travel Trays Hybrid travel trays are the best activity trays. They are collapsible and have stable surfaces where kids can play and learn. They serve as travel trays and organizers and can be zipped up and carried as backpacks. They usually attach to the front seat, creating a safe distance for watching screens. Top Brands BabySeater US While it has only been around for a short time, BabySeater goes the extra mile to make products that make parenting easier. It has a global presence and adheres to American quality standards. One of its top products is the BABYSEATER Erasable Surface Play Tray. Star Kids Products Necessity is the mother of invention. That's what led Alyson Starr Probst to come up with Star Kids, a company with a presence in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company launched in 2012. Although it now boasts a wide catalog of products, The Snack & Play Travel Tray is considered one of its most popular. Kids Bright Toys Kids Bright Toys makes products that can be used both in the car and outside. Its products are comfortable, low maintenance, and practical, making it a leader among its peers. The Kids Car Seat Tray for Toddlers has earned sterling reviews from parents. Car Seat Travel Tray Pricing $10-$20: These travel trays for car seats are an affordable addition to your travel gear. A travel tray in this price range typically features a sturdy surface for activities, such as coloring, writing, and drawing.

$20-$30: You will find most car seat travel trays for toddlers and older kids at this price point. As you go higher on the scale, you'll find travel trays with more storage. Most trays in this category convert into backpacks kids will love.

$30-$50:Here, you will find kids car travel trays that have much better construction and more attachment options. These trays are comfortable, functional, and fashionable. Key Features Seat Compatibility The best car seat travel tray is compatible with every car seat. However, since car seat travel trays are made with different specifications, compatibility is not always guaranteed. Some trays are compatible with both strollers and infant car seats. Make sure you buy the right one for your kid. Storage Options Feeding kids and keeping them occupied takes plenty of toys and snacks. You need storage for all the items to ensure they are easily accessible. Most travel lap desks for car seats have mesh pockets and side pockets for stationery, snacks, and media players. Practicality Most travel trays can hold tablets, toys, and books. But how effective are they out of the car? Some travel trays for car seats easily convert into a backpack. That way, your child can carry it wherever he or she goes and use it outside the car. Other Considerations Maintenance: Anything designed to keep a child busy will get dirty. Get a car seat travel tray that is made from a material that doesn't stain easily. The material should be machine washable, easy to clean, and waterproof.

Sidewalls: The side walls are a key determinant of the stability of a travel tray. High, sturdy sidewalls keep all your kid's playthings in one spot and save you the extra work of picking up tiny pieces from the car floor. Best Car Seat Travel Tray Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Car Seat Travel Tray Overall: Kenley Kids Travel Tray

This travel tray is a great addition to a family trip. Not only does it come in a neutral color, it also features a divider for easy partitioning. It will keep your car’s interior mess-free since its sidewalls are high. Playtime is fun with this tray. The multiple storage options can hold varying sizes of toys and play materials to last an entire trip. There is also a dedicated iPad holder, so your little one will stay entertained. You will love how you can incorporate feeding time into your drive. The multiple compartments can hold small snack boxes, while the collapsible flap has two cup holder pockets deep enough to hold large drinks. The carrying strap is well padded as is the strap that fastens around your child’s body. The latter keeps your child secure and does not chafe the skin. While the tray’s reinforced sidewalls help keep everything in place and heavy-duty buckles enhance its safety, you will have to air it out to get rid of the factory odor. You also need to be extra careful with the velcro straps, since they easily attach to the fabric. The tray also lacks two front buckles, and if you keep items in all the pockets, they can easily fall out. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Car Seat Travel Tray Value: DMoose Kids Travel Activity Tray

This is a patented, well-built travel lap desk for car seats that can be used on different seats. Pearl wool cushioning and TPU coating make it child-friendly and comfortable. Its strong base and sidewalls keep everything in place—even on bumpy rides. We love the surface of this travel tray. It is a little play area that also serves as a feeding table. The mesh pockets are great for holding crayons and pencils if your child likes to explore their artsy side. The built-in strap keeps large-screen media players in place but can also secure books if you prefer screen-free travel. When not in use, the long shoulder strap makes the travel tray easy to carry around. On the downside, you may need to wash it thoroughly to get rid of the odor it comes with. It may also be uncomfortable for some kids, as it buckles around the body or the car seat. In addition, the depth of the pockets is not very deep, so mealtimes could get a little messy. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Car Seat Travel Tray Honorable Mention: Kids E-Z Travel Lap Desk Tray by Modfamily

