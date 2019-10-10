Best Cooling Car Seat Cushions: Cool Down and Enjoy the Ride

 Stay cool and relaxed with these high-quality cooling car seat cushions

By Scott Roepel
Scott RoepelView Scott Roepel's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Keeping cool on a hot summer day can be difficult, especially during long drives where your body is stiff and exhausted. A cooling car seat cushion can help you cool off and beat the heat. It can lower your body temperature quickly to reduce the risk of heatstroke, help if your car doesn’t have the best air conditioning, and lower back pain. Here are the top-rated cooling car seat cushions to consider before you hit the road in the heat.

  • Best Overall
    3D Cooling and Heating Seat Cushion
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    It’s versatile and comes with a dual cooling and heating option. All it needs is a 12-volt DC power adapter to function. The cover is fitted with 11 vents to provide a concentrated amount of air throughout the fabric.
    Pros
    Pros
    It’s made with a 3D mesh construction and comes with two comfort settings. It’s designed with a special ventilation layer and cooling layer to keep you comfortable no matter if it’s hot or cold.
    Cons
    Cons
    The combined cooling and heating systems make a lot of noise. The fans are on the loud side. It is also a little stiff.
  • Best Value
    VivaLife Cooling Gel Car Seat Cushion
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The cooling technology can reduce back pain and sciatica symptoms. The cushion is made out of a thick gel memory foam for improved comfort.
    Pros
    Pros
    It has a non-slip rubber bottom to ensure it stays in place no matter what. It also as an included handle for easier transport and a seat strap.
    Cons
    Cons
    The thickness of the foam will make you sit higher, so you will have to adjust your seat if you can. It may be a little stiff as well.
  • Honorable Mention
    Zone Tech Cooling Car Seat Cushion
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The material acts like a mini fan to cool you down. It circulates air through hundreds of tiny holes to cool you down on the hottest days.
    Pros
    Pros
    The fabric is breathable and reduces body heat and perspiration. It also comes with temperature control, so you can pick and choose how much air flows through the material.
    Cons
    Cons
    The fan is loud even on the low setting. The tiny holes may rip if pierced by keys and impact the design and amount of airflow.

Tips

  • To clean a seat cushion, you should scrub it with a damp cloth or towel. Make sure it’s powered off and is not plugged into any outlet. It should never be submerged in water.
  • To dry a cool car seat cushion, let it air dry by opening the windows or leaving it in a light breeze. Make sure it is completely dry before using it again.
  • You should not use a cooling car seat cushion if you notice any frayed or damaged wires. They can be dangerous and lead to the device not working properly or catching on fire.
  • Make sure you unplug and turn off the cushion when it is not in use.

FAQs

Q: How long will it take the cushion to cool down?

A: This will vary from cushion to cushion, but they all should begin working in moments. Some may be stronger than others and have an improved amount of airflow, while others may take a few minutes to cool you off. 

Q: Do cooling car seat cushions fit in all types of vehicles?

A: Since car seat cushions are lightweight and foldable, they should be able to fit in all sorts of cars. However, you should consult with the manufacturer just to be sure before making a purchase. 

Q: Will a seat cushion raise the height of my seat?

A: It is possible the car seat cushion will impact how you sit in the car. If your vehicle’s seat can’t be adjusted, you may run the risk of sitting too high on the seat. However, the majority of vehicles come with adjustable car seats, so you shouldn’t have an issue.

Q: Will a cooling car seat cover stay on when the car is off?

A: This depends on the type of 12-volt plug you have in your vehicle and the connection the cushion requires. Some will only function when the car is on or when it is placed in accessory mode. If the 12-volt outlet works without the engine running, the cover will stay on while the vehicle is turned off.

Final Thoughts

For one of the best seat cushions to keep you cool and comfortable in the sweltering heat, consider the 3D Cooling and Heating Seat Cushion

A less expensive alternative is the VivaLife Cooling Gel Car Seat Cushion, which can reduce back pain, cool you down, and help prevent symptoms of sciatica.

MORE TO READ