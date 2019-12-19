Best Car Seat Protectors: Have a Clean and Neat Interior

If you have kids, you know that keeping car seats clean is impossible. There will always be footprints and food leftovers, not to mention marks and dents from booster seats. The same applies to people who have pets and have to deal with carriers. If you want to protect the car's interior and keep it neat, you'll need a car seat protector. It's a useful cover that absorbs scratches and marks and keeps your car seats looking new. Here are our top three picks to help you find the best one for your vehicle.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

It might leave a temporary print and have a strong smell straight from the box. The bottom raised edges are a little sharp.

Made of high-quality vinyl. Full coverage for back seat protection. Excellent security thanks to the dual-grip traction technology. Adjustable straps wrap around the headrest. Prevents spills and leaks, and it doesn't color-bleed. Easy to clean.

This is another high-quality product coming from Munchkin. It features a unique one-piece design for heavy-duty protection. A great addition to the car’s interior. Covers the entire seat. Classy and easy to maintain.

Installing the LATCH might be tricky. Gets in the way of seat belts. The top part doesn't go very high, so it’s not ideal for rear-facing car seats.

The anti-slip surface prevents slips and ensures stability. Secures around the seat by the LATCH system. Stays in place during the ride. Waterproof material. It features a front storage pocket for kids’ essentials. Easy to clean.

This car seat protector is ideal for those who drive smaller vehicles. It's compact yet thick enough to protect the seat from damage. Thanks to the high-quality construction, it’s rather efficient and durable.

It might slide against some seat types. Possible issues with the stitching. The odd smell lingers for some time.

Made from high-quality PVC leather. Adjustable straps for a secure fit. The anti-skid surface prevents slips and ensures a good grip. Waterproof. Thick padding for more comfort. Three built-in mesh pockets for essentials. One-year warranty.

If you need a protector for your leather seats, Lusso Gear is an excellent option. It prevents scratches, dirt, and spills reaching the seats. Ideal for back and front seats. Stylish, efficient, and easy to clean.

Tips

Pick a vehicle seat protector that stays firmly in its place during the ride. It should be made of non-slip quality materials for more security, especially when combined with a baby car seat.

For proper protection, you'll need a thick and sturdy car seat cover that is also water-resistant. You want to avoid liquids leaking through and reaching the upholstery.

A good car seat protector will absorb all the scratches and spills instead of your car seat. Therefore, you'll need the one that is made of durable materials and easy to clean.

It's also essential to have an aesthetically pleasing car seat protector. It will stay on your seat most of the time, so you want to choose one that complements the car's interior.

FAQs

Q: Will these protectors ruin leather car seats?

A: No, they are perfectly safe. If you have leather seats, however, you might want to consider buying specific protectors. Leather seats tend to wear out faster than regular ones because of the high UV sensitivity. You can prevent that by buying car seat protectors with high sun resistance, such as neoprene material.

Q: Is it hard to install car seat protectors?

A: Not at all. Protectors have built-in bands. You only need to wrap them around your car seat. The entire installation shouldn't last more than a few seconds. Most of the covers offer a universal fit and install in different types of car seats, including SUVs.

Q: How do I clean car seat protectors?

A: It mostly depends on the material. Some of them can only be spot-cleaned, while others can be hand-washed. In both cases, it's safe to use lukewarm water and mild soap. Always check and follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer. Keep in mind that these covers are not machine-washable.

Final Thoughts

The Lusso Gear Car Seat Protector is our top pick. It’s one of the most popular car seat protectors that proves to be rather efficient.

Those who are on a limited budget should consider the Munchkin Auto Seat Protector. It’s an excellent alternative as long as you don’t need high back seat protection for infant car seats.