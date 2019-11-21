Best Women’s Motorcycle Jackets: Wear Good Gear and Stay Safe

Wear a motorcycle jacket and look great while also keeping you safe

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
Dorian Smith-GarciaView Dorian Smith-Garcia's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Gone are the days of bulky women’s motorcycle jackets that look like they’re meant for men. These days, women’s jackets are cut to fit a female’s shape and style. This helps them look fabulous, but they also function better when it comes to protection. Check out these three jackets that are sure to please.

  • Best Overall
    Milwaukee Leather Ladies Motorcycle Jacket
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    Hop on your cruiser in this leather jacket and know that you look great while you stay safe. The front crosses over with an off-center angled zipper. 1.2 mm premium milled cowhide leather is used for the outer shell.
    Pros
    Pros
    This jacket comes in a wide range of sizes, which makes it a standout among other jackets that focus on smaller sizes. The torso is longer than typical, which gives you a bit of freedom when you wear it. The collar snaps down to prevent it from getting caught in the wind.
    Cons
    Cons
    This jacket lacks CE shells or the ability to add them later. This makes it not as protective as other jackets. It also lacks venting, so it’ll get hot in warmer weather. The leather is thick, which makes the jacket heavy.
  • Best Value
    Harley-Davidson Women's Callahan Mesh Riding Jacket
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    Harley makes a jacket for women who enjoy riding cruisers. This white jacket comes with the official Harley logo on the chest and back. There are body armor pockets on the shoulders and elbows.
    Pros
    Pros
    The textile mesh of this jacket makes it very cool and comfortable in the summer heat. It also has reflective piping, which increases your visibility on the road. The detailing is embroidered, so it’ll look good for longer.
    Cons
    Cons
    This jacket doesn’t come with the armor shells, so you’ll need to buy those separately. There’s also very little shaping or articulation to the jacket. This decreases its comfort while riding.
  • Honorable Mention
    Joe Rocket Cleo 2.2 Women's Mesh Motorcycle Riding Jacket
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This textile jacket comes in silver/white, black, and black/red. It comes in sizes X-small to 3X-large. On the inside of the jacket, there are CE-certified shells in the shoulders and elbows. There is also a removable spine pad.
    Pros
    Pros
    This jacket provides a custom fit with a nine-point SureFit system. It does double duty with a waterproof liner to keep you dry in the rain. It also has some unique detailing with tattoo-style graphics on the right sleeve and left torso.
    Cons
    Cons
    Joe Rocket has a lacking performance history when it comes to holding up in a crash. Despite the shaping, this jacket will feel bulkier than other jackets meant for women. It also lacks a collar, so there is no neck protection or material to block air and water from flowing in.

Tips

  • Think about the style of riding you do, and then buy a jacket that matches. A sportbike jacket will have curved sleeves and be longer in the back. A cruiser jacket will be longer in the front and more flexible in the shoulders. A touring jacket will have several pockets for storage. 
  • Buy a jacket that fits while riding, not standing. Put the jacket on, and get into a riding position. Check to see that the sleeves and torso are long enough. Adjust the waist so that it’s fitted and won’t flap in the wind. 
  • Keep the weather in mind. Find a jacket that’s meant for the climate you’ll ride in. Summer jackets have the most venting, while winter jackets have the most heat-insulating material. You can also find three-season jackets that have a liner to take you from warm to cool temperatures. 

FAQs

Q: What are the key features to look for in a woman’s motorcycle jacket?

A: Look for venting, which will keep you from getting too hot in warmer weather. There should be both interior and exterior pockets. A cinched or belted waist will let you adjust the fit so that the jacket is snug. A removable liner will help you keep your jacket fresh and clean. Stretch panels in the shoulders and elbows will give the jacket more flexibility. An articulated riding position will make the jacket more comfortable. 

Q: Should I look for a protective shell for my ladies motorcycle jacket? 

A: Protective shells are hard plastic or foam inserts that sit in pockets on the inside of the jacket. They typically protect your shoulders, elbows, and spine. While they aren’t required, they will provide you with an increased level of protection if you fall. 

Q: Does the price of a woman’s motorcycle jacket matter? Is the expense worth it?

A: Can you put a value on your life? Focus less on the price and more on the quality of the construction. More often than not, more expensive jackets are better-constructed. You want to buy a jacket that will protect you when you need it most. Keep in mind that quality motorcycle gear should last you for years to come. 

Final Thoughts

The Milwaukee Leather Ladies Motorcycle Jacket will provide you with protection while giving you that classic biker look. The Harley-Davidson Women's Callahan Mesh Riding Jacket will keep you cool and match your Harley.

MORE TO READ