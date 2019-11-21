Best Women’s Motorcycle Jackets: Wear Good Gear and Stay Safe

Tips

Think about the style of riding you do, and then buy a jacket that matches. A sportbike jacket will have curved sleeves and be longer in the back. A cruiser jacket will be longer in the front and more flexible in the shoulders. A touring jacket will have several pockets for storage.

Buy a jacket that fits while riding, not standing. Put the jacket on, and get into a riding position. Check to see that the sleeves and torso are long enough. Adjust the waist so that it’s fitted and won’t flap in the wind.

Keep the weather in mind. Find a jacket that’s meant for the climate you’ll ride in. Summer jackets have the most venting, while winter jackets have the most heat-insulating material. You can also find three-season jackets that have a liner to take you from warm to cool temperatures.

FAQs

Q: What are the key features to look for in a woman’s motorcycle jacket?

A: Look for venting, which will keep you from getting too hot in warmer weather. There should be both interior and exterior pockets. A cinched or belted waist will let you adjust the fit so that the jacket is snug. A removable liner will help you keep your jacket fresh and clean. Stretch panels in the shoulders and elbows will give the jacket more flexibility. An articulated riding position will make the jacket more comfortable.

Q: Should I look for a protective shell for my ladies motorcycle jacket?

A: Protective shells are hard plastic or foam inserts that sit in pockets on the inside of the jacket. They typically protect your shoulders, elbows, and spine. While they aren’t required, they will provide you with an increased level of protection if you fall.

Q: Does the price of a woman’s motorcycle jacket matter? Is the expense worth it?

A: Can you put a value on your life? Focus less on the price and more on the quality of the construction. More often than not, more expensive jackets are better-constructed. You want to buy a jacket that will protect you when you need it most. Keep in mind that quality motorcycle gear should last you for years to come.

Final Thoughts

The Milwaukee Leather Ladies Motorcycle Jacket will provide you with protection while giving you that classic biker look. The Harley-Davidson Women's Callahan Mesh Riding Jacket will keep you cool and match your Harley.