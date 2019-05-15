Best Breathalyzers: Avoid Driving Under the Influence

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. We can’t always tell if we are good enough to drive home. Having a breathalyzer is a perfect solution to this problem. All you need to do is puff into the device to see if you are good to go. There are hundreds of quality portable breathalyzers on the market that can help you avoid driving under the influence of alcohol. To help you make a good decision, we have narrowed down that list to the best devices. Best Breathalyzer Overall: BACtrack S80 Professional Breathalyzer

Best Value Breathalyzer: AlcoHAWK PT500 Breathalyzer

Best Breathalyzer Honorable Mention: BACtrack Trace Portable Breathalyzer Benefits of a Breathalyzer Get accurate results. One of the worst decisions anyone can make is to drive a car while under the influence of alcohol. In this state, your basic motor skills are impaired, which could lead to an accident, damage of property, and even death. Breathalyzers have the capability of accurately measuring your blood alcohol levels, helping you make a better judgment of the situation.

Avoid getting DUI fines. In the United States, the average penalty for DUI (driving under the influence) is $480. This figure could quickly rise if other penalties and fees are added. Getting a portable breathalyzer can save you from unexpected out-of-pocket expenses.

Make a well-informed decision. Your physical makeup and composition directly influence your BAC levels. In the US, all states currently adopt a 0.08-percent legal limit for driving. A personal breathalyzer will help you get accurate results to make a well-informed decision.

Your physical makeup and composition directly influence your BAC levels. In the US, all states currently adopt a 0.08-percent legal limit for driving. A personal breathalyzer will help you get accurate results to make a well-informed decision. Test your alcohol content level from anywhere. Personal breathalyzers are specially made to fit in your pocket or purse. You can check if you have exceeded your limit anytime, anywhere. Types of Breathalyzers Electrochemical Fuel Cell Analyzers These devices use an electrical current to detect the blood alcohol content in a breath sample. There are two electrodes within the cell. One electrode has platinum and gold, and this is where any alcohol in the sample gets oxidized into acetic acid. The more alcohol there is in a breath sample, the more electrons will be produced in the reaction. Semiconductor Analyzers These breathalyzers have a built-in semiconductor that produces a small electrical current. When alcohol gets to the semiconductor, it changes the current. The bigger the change, the more alcohol there is in a sample. It’s important to note that results can be variable since these breathalyzers are sensitive to climate, altitude, and even cigarette smoke. Infrared Optical Sensor Analyzer These are ideally infrared spectrometers. They work by identifying chemicals that are within a sample of air by measuring the way the molecules can absorb infrared light. Alcohol is known to absorb a certain wavelength of infrared radiation. Therefore, the more the wavelength absorbed, the more alcohol there is in the sample. This is the most accurate type of breathalyzer and will rarely get confused by mouth alcohol. Top Brands BACtrack BACtrack is an American-owned breathalyzer company based in San Francisco. BACtrack is a leader in breathalyzers and offers a full range of innovative products for both professional and personal use. The company was founded in 2001 by Keith Nothacker when breathalyzers were strictly for law enforcement use. BACtrack was the first company to receive FDA marketing clearance in 2004 to sell breathalyzers to consumers for personal use. The BACtrack S80 Professional Breathalyzer is one of its top products. Quest Products Inc Quest Products Inc is a US-based company founded back in 2001. It has risen to be one of America’s leading companies in the manufacturing of several consumer products, including drug and alcohol testing. Its leading product, the AlcoHawk brand of breathalyzers, was a pioneer in the breath alcohol tester consumer market, releasing its first units in 1999. All of its breathalyzers are DOT-approved with a US FDA 510(k) pre-market clearance. One of its popular products is the AlcoHAWK PT500 Breathalyzer. Best Breathalyzer Pricing Under $50: There are a variety of personal, portable breathalyzers at this price. However, most of them only offer primary functionality. Depending on the manufacturing company, breathalyzers here are popular due to their low price and basic functionality.

$50-$120: The best breathalyzers are found at this price range. These breathalyzers offer better construction, calibration, and more accurate readings. Due to the higher-end construction, they can give consistent readings over a long period of time.

The best breathalyzers are found at this price range. These breathalyzers offer better construction, calibration, and more accurate readings. Due to the higher-end construction, they can give consistent readings over a long period of time. Over $120: There aren’t a lot of personal breathalyzers in this price range. However, devices here are the best of the best. They are manufactured with the highest quality materials and offer superior technology for the most accurate readings. Key Features Large Display/Audible Warnings BAC readings aren’t something you want to get wrong. A large display built right into the device makes it easy to get clear readings, regardless of the time of day. If numbers don’t work for you, look for a device with audible warnings. A breathalyzer with audible warnings will produce a sound when you are too intoxicated to get behind the wheel. Size You’ll probably want to take your breathalyzer with you to parties and events where alcohol is served. The last thing you want is something that is overly bulky. It’s convenient to purchase something that can fit in the palm of your hands or can discreetly fit in your pocket or purse. Other Considerations Quick Performance: Complex breathalyzers require about 30 to 40 seconds of warm-up time. The best breathalyzers are ready to go in under 20 seconds. Quick performance means you won’t decide to leave before getting tested.

Recalibration: After extended use, any type of hardware is prone to lose its accuracy. To get it back to its initial level of accuracy, breathalyzer users need to send them back to the manufacturer for servicing or, where possible, order new sensors to recalibrate the device at home. The latter option, for convenience sake, is often the better option. Best Breathalyzer Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Breathalyzer Overall: BACtrack S80 Professional Breathalyzer

There’s a reason BACtrack’s S80 Professional Breathalyzer made it to the top of our list: It's one of the most accurate personal breathalyzers on the market. This smart gadget delivers results in just 10 seconds and comes packed with a discreet case to protect it from prying eyes. The BACtrack professional breathalyzer has been specially designed to be user-friendly thanks to its one-touch technology. The biggest benefit of this device is its impressive accuracy that’s within 0.0000 to 0.4000 percent. It is capable of maintaining this level of accuracy even when the device is used repeatedly within a short timeframe. The breathalyzer features fuel cell sensors that are capable of lasting for thousands of tests. BACtrack offers a one-year warranty with every purchase of this device. A significant drawback to this device is that it requires recalibration once every year. However, this is a small price compared to DUI fines. At 2.3 x 0.8 x 4.8 inches, the body of the device is rather large. This breathalyzer is also quite pricey compared to other devices on the market. Best Value Breathalyzer: AlcoHAWK PT500 Breathalyzer

The AlcoHAWK PT500 Breathalyzer is a fairly new device from the AlcoHawk series of portable breathalyzers. This breathalyzer features a PT Core fuel-cell sensor that makes it highly accurate. The accuracy of the fuel-cell sensor makes it an ideal choice over standard semiconductor sensors common with traditional breathalyzers. The PT500 breathalyzer is NHTSA- and DOT-approved, so it's perfect for both law enforcement as well as personal use. This portable breathalyzer has an accuracy of 0.0000 to 0.4000 percent BAC and features an audible warning that alerts the user whenever they are not in a condition to drive. The AlcoHawk PT500 breathalyzer is designed to last for more than 1,000 uses before recalibration. It also comes with 10 mouthpieces straight out of the box. It has a unique rounded build with an easy to read backlit LCD screen that is ideal for low light conditions. The PT500 breathalyzer is powered by two AA batteries that have the capability of running for hundreds of hours before requiring battery replacement. It also comes with a one-year warranty. One drawback with this portable breathalyzer is users need to send the device for recalibration after 12 months. Its accuracy is also affected by high or low-temperature conditions. The AlcoHAWK PT500 has a poor build, something that affects its durability. Best Breathalyzer Honorable Mention: BACtrack Trace Portable Breathalyzer

