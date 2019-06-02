Best 6×8 Speakers: Experience Clear, Quality Sound

If you’re looking to up your car game music-wise, it’s time to consider replacing your factory car speakers with some new 6x8s. Their dynamic sound quality, better volume control, and overall sleek look make all the difference if you’re a music lover. With so many choices out there, it’s hard to know where to begin. Read on to find out everything you need to know to choose the best 6x8 speakers for your car.

If you’re ever planning to sell or trade in your vehicle, upgraded speakers will give the value a big boost. Everyone likes a sweet sound system, and good 6x8s make or break the overall look, feel, and sound of one. More fun on your commute. Are you the type of person who loves to turn the music up high when you’re commuting? If so, you’ll definitely love the better sound quality upgraded 6x8s give you.

This is one point that speakers differ a lot on. A good chunk of speakers on the market feature a simple black-on-black design that matches the interior of a wide range of cars. On the other hand, if you’re looking for something with a bit more pop, some speakers also feature color variations and sleek accents for a cooler look. Build Quality: The quality of the components and of the manufacturing itself makes a huge difference in how the speaker will look, sound, and feel in your car. Good-quality components equal better user experience.

The quality of the components and of the manufacturing itself makes a huge difference in how the speaker will look, sound, and feel in your car. Good-quality components equal better user experience. Power Handling: A point that goes hand-in-hand with sound quality, some speakers are able to deliver a lot more power than others. Look for speakers with a higher RMS power rating, which will show you how much power the speaker can handle continuously. Peak power handling is less important for overall performance.

A point that goes hand-in-hand with sound quality, some speakers are able to deliver a lot more power than others. Look for speakers with a higher RMS power rating, which will show you how much power the speaker can handle continuously. Peak power handling is less important for overall performance. Max Volume: If you’re someone who loves cranking the music up high while driving, you’ll need to keep this point in mind. All speakers don’t have the same maximum volume.

If you’re someone who loves cranking the music up high while driving, you’ll need to keep this point in mind. All speakers don’t have the same maximum volume. Sensitivity: A measure of the amount of sound a speaker will emit from the given power, speakers with higher sensitivity are more efficient. If you’ve got a high-powered system, however, you’ll want a lower sensitivity rating for the best results. Best 6x8 Speaker Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best 6x8 Speakers Overall: Infinity REF8622CFX 6x8 Speakers

Edge-driven textile tweeters in these two-way speakers bring out all the details in your music without harshness. A polypropylene woofer cone with a hi-roll butyl rubber surround delivers a strong performance, packing plenty of punch and accentuating music highs. Since they handle up to 60 watts RMS, these speakers will work with virtually all car stereos, both factory, and aftermarket. Their exceptional sound quality, near-universal compatibility, and sleek build make these Infinity speakers our top pick. Speaking of the design, these beat out the competition in terms of aesthetics, delivering an expensive, high-quality look without breaking the bank. A sleek, black design with copper accents and lacing on the cone give these speakers a great look that will add to the interior of your car. They also come with bass blockers, so you won’t have to purchase those separately if you’re so inclined to use them. The only downside we found is that these don’t come with speaker-specific mounting grilles, so you’ll have to use what’s already in your car. This isn’t so much of a problem in terms of functionality, but it could lead to a clashing interior look. It might be worth checking out aftermarket mounts to match the design of these speakers if you’re going for a specific aesthetic in your car. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value 6x8 Speakers: Rockford R168X2 6x8 Speakers

A bestseller time and time again, these Rockford speakers come with a range of features at a lower cost than a lot of competing brands and models. These are two-way speakers with an integrated super-tweeter crossover and a power handling RMS of 55 watts. The dome tweeter itself is made from silk, which offers a very refined, rich, and mellow sound, making it especially great for jazzier songs. Mounting depth of 2.54 inches ensures a fit with a wide range of vehicles, and the included mounting kit makes the job of installing the speakers as easy as possible. They work with a large number of factory sound systems, so you don’t have to break the bank upgrading everything. Make sure to properly adjust the sound settings on your head unit to ensure the best music experience possible. In terms of aesthetics, they’re pretty simple, with a clean black-on-black look and an embossed logo. If you’re looking for something flashy and super high-powered, then this isn’t the pick for you. But if you want good quality sound at a really affordable price, then these Rockford speakers should do the trick. Keep in mind that, although they do fit a wide range of vehicles, the fit isn’t universal, so the installation can be a bit tricky. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best 6x8 Speakers Honorable Mention: Pioneer TS-A6880F 6x8 Speakers

