Best Deep Cycle Battery Chargers: Keep Your Vehicle Batteries Running Longer

Vehicle batteries lose their charge just like any standard battery, but that doesn’t mean you have to buy a brand new one. You can instead choose to charge them with a deep cycle battery charger. The chargers work by slowly providing power to the old battery until you’re able to successfully start the engine of the vehicle. Having the best deep cycle battery charger can save you time and money as well. Here are a few of the top-rated battery chargers for you to consider.

Benefits of Deep Cycle Battery Charger Avoid replacing the battery. Replacing an old battery isn’t all that difficult, but it can be a time-consuming process. You may need a certain set of tools or have to find the right angle to reach the dead battery. However, all batteries should be simple to take out by loosening bolts and disconnecting the clamps, but this isn't the case with all vehicles. If you have a deep cycle battery charger, you can skip all of the manual labor and just clamp on the cables and let it go to work. Many even come with extra features such as overcharge protection, quick charging, alternator check, and stage charging.

Aside from swapping out the old battery for a new one, having the best deep cycle battery charger will help you save time. You won’t have to bring it to a shop to have a professional mechanic charge it up. Owning a high-quality deep cycle battery charger will make sure you’re prepared anytime batteries need charging. Safer for your battery. Connecting a deep cycle battery charger to your deep cycle battery is safer and more efficient. They are designed to charge batteries slowly in an effort to not damage the plates. A regular battery charger rapidly charges a battery, not giving a sufficient amount of time for the battery acid to penetrate the plates. Finding a deep cycle battery with a lower amount of amps is best for charging deep cycle batteries. Types of Deep Cycle Battery Charger Charger The name basically covers the gist of this battery charger. This is the most basic form of chargers you can find, They restore and revive the power in your battery, even if it is completely out of juice. These are the most common types of battery chargers, and their universal fit makes them capable of providing the correct amperage to your vehicle no matter if it has a marine battery, AGM battery, gel battery, or any other type of battery. Restorer As a more expensive type of battery charger, a restorer works by breaking down any contaminants built up in the battery’s cells. These block the battery from receiving power, but with the best-rated restorer is able to clear the cell block out and bring power to your battery once again. They are seen more in professional garages or shops than in the home. Maintainer As the name suggests, these are built to maintain the charge of a battery. This prevents them from completely discharging all of their energy and work best as quick fixes and may help extend the battery life. Top Brands Black+Decker Perhaps one of the most well-known names when it comes to power tools and more, Black+Decker products can be found at nearly any hardware store. The company was founded in 1910 by S. Duncan Black and Alonzo G. Decker in Maryland. One of its more high-quality battery chargers is the Black+Decker Fully Automatic Waterproof Battery Charger. NOCO NOCO is a well-known brand that 1914. The company has been a trusted name in many mechanic garages due to the product line's durability and resilience. One such charger it makes is the NOCO Genius G1100 Battery Charger and Maintainer. Deep Cycle Battery Charger Pricing $50 and under: Battery chargers in this range don’t offer too much in terms of extra gadgets. Most chargers here have lower voltage outputs, so they might not be able to handle large vehicle batteries as well.

This versatile deep cycle battery charger’s small compact design makes it easy to bring anywhere you need it to fully recharge a battery. Yet, don’t be fooled by its size; it still packs a punch when you need it most. It’s fitted with more than eight total chargers to provide power to nearly any vehicle battery. One feature we found most useful about this battery charger is it can be used as both a charger and a maintainer. It also works on all types of 12-volt and 24-volt lead-acid batteries including deep cycle batteries, wet batteries, gel batteries, AGM batteries, marine batteries, and car batteries. You can also bring back power to any lawn mower or golf cart. Another benefit of this battery is its ability to automatically read and adjust to your specific battery. The advanced charging feature monitors and maintains the battery, leaving you free to plug it in and walk away while it charges. Unfortunately, it may take a while for the NOCO Genius G1100 to completely charge a battery. You’ll have to be patient if you want your vehicle to run on a fully charged battery. However, if you are wanting to charge lower than 6-volt, you may be out of luck. It may not work on 6-voltage types or lower. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Deep Cycle Battery Charger Value: Black+Decker Fully Automatic Waterproof Battery Charger

This great little battery charger is perhaps one of the most useful due to it being able to work in the elements. Using it in the rain or cold for long periods as a trickle charger won’t hurt it, thanks to the IP67 rating, certifying a completely sealed, waterproof, and dustproof container. This also helps keep the case cool during charges and prevents a short circuit. The Black+Decker Fully Automatic Waterproof Battery Charger also comes built-in with its own circuit protection; a safety feature we found handy in preventing overcharging, overheating, reverse polarity protection, and short-circuiting. You’re also able to plug it into a power socket or connect it straight to the vehicle’s cigarette lighter. However, due to its size, it doesn’t put out that much power, so charging a battery may take a substantial amount of time. We also found the cables are made of plastic and not rubber, making them feel cheap and prone to damage. Plus, it only has three lights to let you know what charging mode it is in. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Deep Cycle Battery Charger Honorable Mention: Schumacher SC1281

