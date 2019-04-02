Best USB Car Chargers: Stay Charged Wherever You Go

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Did you know that the average American spends 17,600 minutes behind the wheel each year? That’s about 293 hours of driving. If you are driving that long, you’ll need a reliable car phone charger adapter to keep your mobile devices running. In the information age, a missed call is just as bad as a missed opportunity. Fortunately for you, the best USB car chargers combine stylish looks and an affordable price tag with dependable functionality. Best USB Car Charger Overall: Anker PowerDrive 2 Elite 24W

Best Value USB Car Charger: RavPower 24W 4.8A

Best USB Car Charger Honorable Mention:Scosche ReVolt Compact Dual Port USB Charger Benefits of a USB Car Charger No more dropped calls. Using a cellphone car charger regularly create the habit of charging your smartphone whenever you get into your vehicle. This is an ideal time to charge up your phone’s battery, making sure it doesn’t run out of juice during the day. Ultimately, this means fewer embarrassing dropped calls due to a dead battery.

Depending on the mobile devices or type of phone you own, there are a variety of USB car chargers available. Nonetheless, a universal car phone charger will allow you to charge many different devices with a single car charger. Having a car USB charger with multiple ports will save you additional time charging multiple devices at once. Charge while traveling. When traveling on the road, you don’t necessarily have access to your home sockets. Purchasing a USB car charger adapter is the best alternative. This device will keep your smartphone, as well as other mobile devices, stocked up on power while you are on the road. Types of USB Car Charger Wired The wired car USB charger is an older format that dates back to the early cell phones. Since most people didn’t need many devices in the past, the charged only need to cover a single phone. Therefore, the chargers were wired and simply ran from your cell phone to your car’s accessory port. Unwired Unwired USB car chargers are a modern version of the USB car charger adapter, and they make up a bulk of the USB car chargers available on the market today. The unwired USB car chargers are popular due to their versatility. They can connect to a variety of electrical devices and charge them all at the same time. Multiport USB Car Chargers Traditional USB car chargers had a single port. A multiport USB car charger has the capability of charging up to four different devices at the same time. Using smart-charging technology, they can guarantee that all devices docked on the charger are charging at their maximum speed.

Top Brands Anker Anker is based in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. It was founded in 2011 by a former Google software engineer. The company develops its products using proprietary PowerIQ technology that (according to the company) can detect connected devices, automatically optimizing the electric current delivered to charge it faster. Apart from mobile phone accessories, the company also develops smart home appliances, portable speakers, headphones, video projectors, and other car accessories. Its most popular product is the Anker PowerDrive 2 Elite 24W. Scosche Scosche is a US-based electronics and car audio product company founded in 1980. The company began as a consulting business in a residential garage in Southern California. The company offers dash kits, antennas, tools, amplifiers, harnesses, speaker enclosures, subwoofers, Bluetooth speakers, installation accessories, and mobile accessories. One of its popular products is the Scosche ReVolt Compact Dual Port USB Charger. RAVPower RAVPower is a US-based consumer electronics brand founded in 2011. The Chinese company, Sunvalleytek, owns RAVPower. The consumer electronics company primarily focuses on manufacturing battery chargers, solar chargers, power banks, cellphone and laptop accessories, and batteries. One of its popular products is the RavPower 24W 4.8A. USB Car Charger Pricing Under $10: There are a variety of USB car chargers available at this price. The devices in this price range only have basic functionality, with most having a dual port. They are very popular due to their decent performance and low price.

There are a few simple reasons why the Anker PowerDrive 2 takes the top spot as the best car charger. First, it’s FCC- and CE-approved. It also combines all the goodness you’d want in a USB car charger into one device. Here’s why: The PowerDrive 2 is a 4.8 amp Dual USB car charger producing 2.4 amps on each port. The charger has a PowerIQ feature that helps it manage the power load on docked devices. This feature helps it funnel power to the desired port, making it something of a fast charger. It's also compatible with a host of devices including Apple, Android smartphones, and nearly every device that allows USB charging. Any drawbacks? Well, considering its superior qualities and price tag, it's a big let down that this car USB charger does not support Qualcomm fast charging. Also, since it doesn't come with a cord, you’ll have to spend more getting one, adding to its high price tag. Best Value USB Car Charger: RavPower 24W 4.8A

There’s a reason why we ranked this charger as the best budget USB car charger. It's affordable, durable, and compatible with a variety of devices. RavPower claims that this device is the smallest USB charger currently on the market. For a device that weighs less than half an ounce, it's hard to contest the fact. Apart from being tiny, the RAVPower 24W Dual USB boasts a variety of impressive features. A big advantage is its 2.4 amp charging ports. The charger runs on iSmart 2.0 charging technology. This feature learns and adapts to the amp output to better match the device being charged. Remember, not all the devices you use will need 2.4 amps of power. One of its drawbacks is that it’s not the best charger to get if you have a high-end or quick-charge 3.0 compatible device; this charger is somewhat slow. It’s also not a good idea to use apps such as Google or Apple Maps while using the charger since the power draw will be greater than normal and may cause issues. Best USB Car Charger Honorable Mention: Scosche ReVolt Compact Dual Port USB Charger

