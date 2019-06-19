Best Head Units: Experience a Richer Sound

You may have noticed that your car has poor sound quality, even with the best subwoofers, speakers, and amplifiers. Well, the last ingredient to having a crisp, clean sound system in your car is a great head unit—one that incorporates the latest digital audio technology to make your listening experience enjoyable and easy to control. Our review features some of the best head units available today. Read on to learn more.

Might take long to start up. Has a complicated design. You may strain when using the remote.

Benefits of a Head Unit Better sound quality. An aftermarket car head unit will improve the quality of sound you get, be it the highs or the lows. You will get modern fine-tuning options with advanced equalizer controls. Most head units come with 80- to 100-watt channels and amps to give you a better sound quality even without having to upgrade your factory speakers.

Multiple connection options. Most head units can connect to other devices via USB cables and AUX cords. With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can play your favorite music from your iPod, iPhone, and other MP3 devices. You could also stream satellite radio with SiriusXM or stream online music from Google Music, iHeartRadio, and Spotify.

. Most head units can connect to other devices via USB cables and AUX cords. With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can play your favorite music from your iPod, iPhone, and other MP3 devices. You could also stream satellite radio with SiriusXM or stream online music from Google Music, iHeartRadio, and Spotify. Upgrade your vehicle’s look. A new head unit is a great way to customize the look of your car to suit your taste and preferences. A head unit with a clear display will improve the look of your dashboard and add a personal touch that reflects your personality and sense of style.

A new head unit is a great way to customize the look of your car to suit your taste and preferences. A head unit with a clear display will improve the look of your dashboard and add a personal touch that reflects your personality and sense of style. Phone connectivity. Most head units are compatible with iOS and Android devices. You can enjoy hands-free calls or play music from your phone via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Additionally, you can connect the navigation feature in your phone to the head unit for a better view of unfamiliar locations. Types of Head Units Single-DIN Single-DINs typically come in sizes of 7 by 2 inches. The unit typically fits into the dash of most standard vehicle models. These head units are popular because they are inexpensive and have easy-to-use controls. Double-DIN Simply put, double-DIN head units are twice the size of the single-DIN units. These head units come with more advanced controls and features. Most have touch screens for easier operation, can play videos from auxiliary storage devices and can be used to operate backup cameras. Top Brands Pioneer Pioneer Corporation is a Japanese international corporation headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was established in 1938 by Nozomu Matsumoto as a repair shop for radios and speakers. Over the years, the company has introduced different electronics into the market including speakers, DJ equipment, technical audio devices, and car electronics. The Pioneer AVH-3300NEX is one of the best single-DIN head units that the company makes. BOSS Boss Audio is an international company that manufactures audio devices such as marine audio electronics, car stereos, and Powersports products. BOSS Audio has been in operation for over 30 years and is headquartered in Oxnard, Calif. BOSS products are sold in more than 130 countries worldwide, in storefront retail centers and online shops. The BOSS Audio BV9362BI is one of its most popular and affordable head units. ATOTO ATOTO is a car electronics company with a special focus on car multimedia devices, headrests, and OEM equipment. The company was established in 2008 by Jay Yang. The company’s manufacturing base is in Dongguan, China, but its products are sold worldwide through online shops. This company has some apex head units in the market such as the ATOTO A6 Double-DIN Android Stereo. Kenwood Kenwood Corporation is a Japanese company that makes and markets a wide range of radio communication devices, Hi-Fi home audio systems, and car audio devices. The company was founded in 1946 under the name Kasuga Radio Co. Ltd, and later changed to Kenwood. It’s headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has other operating centers in Los Angeles. The Kenwood DDX26BT is a prime example of the company’s best-selling products. Head Unit Pricing Under $100 : In this price category, you will mostly find single-DIN multimedia players. These are essentially great for playing music from Bluetooth-enabled devices and digital formats. You might find some double-DIN head units, but they will have more basic features.

: In this price category, you will mostly find single-DIN multimedia players. These are essentially great for playing music from Bluetooth-enabled devices and digital formats. You might find some double-DIN head units, but they will have more basic features. $100 to $300 : This price range is full of high-tech single-DIN stereos that are sleek in looks. These units can play CDs and DVDs and offer a wide range of playback options. Also in this category, there are double-DIN head units that have advanced features; most come with high definition touch screens.

: This price range is full of high-tech single-DIN stereos that are sleek in looks. These units can play CDs and DVDs and offer a wide range of playback options. Also in this category, there are double-DIN head units that have advanced features; most come with high definition touch screens. Over $300: This price range is for premium head units that offer a combination of entertainment and navigation features. They play CDs and DVDs and offer a bundle of connectivity options, including wireless calling and Wi-Fi options. With these high-end units, you can seamlessly integrate your smartphone and enjoy a range of iOS and Android features and apps. Key Features Power Rating In the absence of an amplifier, the car speaker’s power will depend on the stereo’s power output. In this case, you should focus on the deck's RMS rating and watts per channel. The RMS power rating refers to the power the head unit can give at a constant rate. Additionally, higher watts per each channel essentially means that the head unit will produce enough power for the speakers without using an amplifier. Display Size Modern head units typically come with a clear display. Basic single-DIN units have a small display, and a large touchscreen display is common with double-DIN head units. Large displays give you a better view of the music that is playing, the caller ID, and what’s behind the car through the backup camera. You can take the experience to another level with a touchscreen display or a folding screen that’s common on single-DIN units. Playback Options Playback options refer to the methods used by the head unit to play music. Some of the common examples include DVD, CD, HD Radio, MP3, Auxiliary ports, Bluetooth, Pandora, and Wi-Fi. Fortunately, most modern units offer a wide range of playback options and connectivity features that will give you access to all of your music and videos. Other Considerations Sound Quality: Go for a unit that provides the best sound quality in its price range. It’s also a good idea to choose a unit that allows for the addition of an equalizer, digital sound process, and amplifier for better quality sound.

Go for a unit that provides the best sound quality in its price range. It’s also a good idea to choose a unit that allows for the addition of an equalizer, digital sound process, and amplifier for better quality sound. Smartphone Compatibility : Most new head units will allow you to integrate your smartphone, and this will give you access to online streaming applications such as Spotify and Pandora. Smartphone integration also allows you to make hands-free phone calls and to use the maps in your phone for navigation.

: Most new head units will allow you to integrate your smartphone, and this will give you access to online streaming applications such as Spotify and Pandora. Smartphone integration also allows you to make hands-free phone calls and to use the maps in your phone for navigation. Expandability: Look into how far the head unit can stretch when it comes to connecting to external components. These external components may include speakers, rear and front view cameras, microphones, and other video and audio outputs for a better listening experience. Best Head Unit Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Head Unit Overall: Pioneer AVH-3300NEX

The Pioneer AVH-3300NEX is a single-DIN car head unit with a 7-inch slide-out VGA touch screen. When you turn off the ignition, the screen slides back into the unit. The screen comes with five display colors, 13 splash screen options, and an automatic dimming feature. The unit also features an 800 x 480-pixel resolution and a microphone for hands-free calling and voice commands. The AVH-3300NEX supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and AppRadio Mode that all allow you to control compatible smartphone applications using the touchscreen (you will need to buy an interface cable for this). The head unit has controls for Spotify, Pandora, and Apple Music. In addition to online streaming music, the unit can also play music from AM/FM radio, USB, CDs, and DVDs. It also comes with built-in Bluetooth and features good control menus. The unit comes with small buttons that might make operation difficult when you are driving. The slide-out screen might block important car controls if they are located above the unit. You will need to ensure you have a large enough dash to fit the extra screen space. You should also be ready to spend a lot of money on it as it’s a premium product. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Head Unit: BOSS Audio BV9362BI

The BOSS Audio BV9362BI is a double-DIN head unit that has a wide range of features all rolled up into one inexpensive shell. This unit comes with a 6.2-inch LCD display with touch controls for different functions. The device features audio streaming and Bluetooth connection for hands-free calling when paired with smartphones. The wireless music streaming function supports services from Pandora and Spotify. BOSS Audio BV9362BI supports SD memory and USB flash drives of up to 32 gigabytes. You also get an auxiliary input that supports the connection of audio devices such as smartphones and MP3 players. Its unique feature is the steering wheel control integration, coupled with rear camera input. This feature will automatically switch the screen to the rearview camera as you shift into reverse. However, the unit has a complicated design that consequently complicates the general operation of the device. You might have to wait sometime before the head unit starts and even longer when loading a song playlist. In addition, you may strain when using the remote; you have to align it directly to the stereo, which beats the purpose of a remote controller. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Head Unit Honorable Mention: ATOTO A6 Double-DIN Android Stereo

