Battling Traffic To Review AUKEY's DRS1 4K WiFi Dashcam

Good: Sony 4K image sensor, WiFi, ~$120. Bad: No SDHC card, GPS extra. Check Latest Price I am the first to admit, along with The Drive et al, that dashcams have numerous benefits. Personally, they've contributed to having a cracked windshield replaced by a careless landscaper's insurance, and a premium 20-inch wheel reimbursed by my state's DOT. I've also been able to show off some cool wildlife to my family, evoke positive change within my community, as well as give us loads of hysterical content. I've been a long-time advocate for dashcams, even going so far as saying several years ago that several years from then, all cars would come standard with front-facing video cameras. Several years later, I stand here utterly wrong. So while you should not invest or place bets on my predictions, you should heed my advice when it comes to dash cameras in general. That's why, when given the opportunity to review one of the new kids on the block, AUKEY's DRS1 4K, I did just that. TL:DR, but please do, the Aukey marries a myriad of popular features and cutting-edge tech with a budget-conscious price. And given my experience, it'll probably even pay for itself. Let's get into the particulars.

Corey Foster AUKEY DRS1 4K WiFi unboxed.

Our Initial Reaction to the AUKEY DRS1 4K WiFi Dashcam Damn this thing is small. The Aukey DRS1 is no larger than my previous “compact” dashcam, yet packs WiFi connectivity and next-gen specs. Adhesed to the windshield behind the driver’s side of my rearview mirror, it consumes very little of my field-of-view. Unpacking the rest of the understated box, it’s clear that AUKEY wants any driver with any vehicle to be set up for success. Both a suction cup and a 3M adhesive mount (with extra adhesive pads) are included along with cable routing mounts, a ton of USB cabling, and a dual-USB power adapter. There’s even a plastic trim tool to help you hide the power supply cable. Battling Traffic With the AUKEY DRS1 4K WiFi Dashcam After adding a Class 10, or better, SD card up to 128GB, the AUKEY DRS1 simply works. Preset to begin recording at 4K resolution in loop mode as soon as it tastes power, you could be content and secure without touching a single setting. With just a little more effort, you can set up WiFi file access through AUKEY’s Android or iOS app, turn on the audio recording (personally, I could do without hearing my screams of profanity in an accident), and tweak a slew of other settings. You can even add AUKEY’s GPS module if it suits your fancy. This little dashcam does its job regardless of temperature, time, or circumstance. Night recording is better than older generation units, motion detection keeps you protected during downtime, and a crash sensor automatically keeps potentially critical video clips protected from being overwritten.

Corey Foster AUKEY DRS1 4K WiFi's pixel depth and data.

What’s Great About the AUKEY DRS1 4K WiFi Dashcam The AUKEY DRS1’s Sony IMX415 CMOS sensor grabs four times the pixel data of comparable 1080p dashcams. We found that license plates, street signs, mile markers, and other details were far more legible compared to previous generation dashcams. You can’t quite identify the species of butterfly smashed into the windshield of the car in front of you, but determining evidential data and interesting details within your videos takes little effort or speculation. What’s Not To Like About the AUKEY DRS1 4K WiFi Dashcam? The AUKEY Dash app and WiFi were a little cumbersome to set up on my Google Pixel phone. It works fine after some handshaking, but I think it’s easier to remove the SD card and physically transfer video files to my laptop. And, like other dashcams, the DRS1 still uses an archaic USB-Mini interface instead of USB-C. That's no bueno. The Drive’s Verdict On the AUKEY DRS1 4K WiFi Dashcam While any dash camera is better than no dash camera at all, spend a little extra cheese on AUKEY’s DRS1 to get four times the video data compared to 1080p constantly keeping an extra eye on everything in front of you and your vehicle.