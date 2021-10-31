Halloween Is One of the Deadliest Driving Days. Remember These Tips

When I was a kid growing up in Indiana, trick-or-treating was awesome in my neighborhood. There were no giant Halloween pop-up stores so most of my costumes were DIY: princess (using a dress I wore as a flower girl in a wedding), 80s punk rocker (complete with 100 gummy bracelets), and Princess Leia (dual-cinnamon-bun hairdo and all) were my favorites. While we didn't have sidewalks, not many cars were rolling through there on Halloween night. And I didn't see anything nearly as cool as the Ferris Bueller costume a dad created to fit his son's wheelchair.

Like any other holiday on the calendar, tonight there will be revelry and parties, which means it's a smart idea to eschew distracted driving and driving under the influence. Tonight, however, there is one big difference: a lot of kids will be out on the roads. Not only that, but kids will be in bulky costumes (I managed to talk my son out of the full inflatable Tasmanian Devil costume he was eyeing) and visibility-reducing masks. Please, for yourself and also the little ones out and about, keep these tips in mind this evening.