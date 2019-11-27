Best Off-Road Trailers: Everything You Need in One Trip

Off-road trailers are the best form of assistance on a one-man job

By Jason Collins

Working with and moving heavy-duty supplies can be a hassle. The use of an off-road trailer attached to your off-road vehicle ensures that supplies stay in place and keeps the commute down to minimize the number of trips you have to take back and forth. This buying guide includes the best-off road trailers on the market.

    Yutrax Trail Warrior X2 Heavy Duty
    Summary
    The Yutrax Trail Warrior has a load capacity of 1,250 pounds and is meant specifically for heavy-duty, off-road hauling activities. Features include heavy-duty steel, removable side rails and tailgate, and large 18-inch flotation tires.
    Pros
    This trailer is easy to assemble and includes a pivoting mesh bed that allows for better transparency and easier access to loading supplies or dumping debris.
    Cons
    This trailer is only effective off-road and is not versatile enough for use on paved roads without movement complications. Because the bed of the trailer is mesh, it means that materials such as dirt or sand cannot be transported in the trailer as is.
    Gorilla Carts Heavy Duty Steel Utility Carts
    Summary
    The Gorilla utility cart is a multipurpose cart with a maximum load capacity of 1,000 pounds. It is equipped with 13-inch pneumatic tires for all-terrain maneuvering.
    Pros
    This product features removable sides that allow conversion to a flatbed for further versatility in moving larger items. It also features a two-in-one handle that allows connection to ATVs or other towing vehicles.
    Cons
    Transporting bigger items with this product may be difficult because the handle of this product will not be able to sit flat on the flatbed when the sides are removed.
    Agri-Fab Utility Behind Dump Cart
    Summary
    The Agri-Fab cart has a maximum load capacity of 750 pounds and, with the help of 16-inch pneumatic tires, is designed to maneuver through all terrains.
    Pros
    This trailer features a solid, scratch-resistant steel bed that allows for optimal transportation of natural materials, such as dirt and sand, ensuring that they will not fall out.
    Cons
    The trailer is solid all around, which makes dumping materials more difficult. It only has a foot lever dumping mechanism, which leaves more room for materials to get stuck in the bed of the trailer, especially when wet.

Tips

  • Consider the types of items you plan to transport in your off-road trailer. Loose materials, such as sand or mulch, may fall out of the spaces provided by steel mesh trailers.
  • Consider the terrain you will be working on. Pneumonic tires are the best for mobility across all terrains. Pneumonic tires are airtight with a steel inner lining, which makes them perfect for off-roading. 
  • Think about the vehicle you plan to attach the trailer too. Take note of the carrying capacity of the vehicle itself and where and how you plan to attach the trailer. 

FAQs

Q: What is the difference between an off-road trailer and a normal pull-behind trailer?

A: An off-road trailer is meant to be attached to the back of an off-road vehicle. Off-road trailers are more equipped for different terrains and have more flexible wheels to maximize mobility.

Q: Can I use an off-road trailer on the road? 

A: Most off-road trailers are not stable and will not follow the vehicle in a straight line on the road, which can be a safety hazard. 

Q: What is the best type of off-road trailer for a farm?

A: The trailer should have a solid body if daily tasks include moving mulch or other items that can easily fall and leave debris. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best off-road trailer is the Yutrax Trail Warrior X2 Heavy Duty. This trailer is heavy-duty and versatile.

A more budget-friendly option is the Gorilla Carts Heavy Duty Steel Utility Carts.

