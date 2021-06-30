Something we all strive for is attainable luxury, as most of us aren’t born with silver spoons. We scrimp and save, and when the time is right we drop our hard-earned cash on something glittery and opulent. In this case, that shiny thing is a luxury car. The spending doesn’t end there, though. Despite all that saving, once you own the car you have to maintain it and, sometimes, fix it. That always should be a part of the mathematics you do before you pull the trigger and pull a gleaming new Bugatti into your garage — hello, $20,000 tires. That type of maintenance is out of the question for most, but the allure of a luxury car is still something that tugs at the heartstrings.

Lexus The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Enter The Drive’s crack team of auto experts. We’re not just here to deliver our opinions on new rides and offer sage wrenching advice, we’re also here to help you find the most reliable luxury car. We know you’re not made of money like Scrooge McDuck. You want all the comfort of a Rolls-Royce without the headache of yearly maintenance costing tens of thousands of dollars. To better help you along in your quest for luxuriousness, we’ve put together this guide on the most reliable luxury cars built in the past five years. Ready to start living your best life? What Makes a Reliable Brand? Reliability depends on a host of variables, but the two biggest structural supports are the development and manufacturing of a vehicle. When auto manufacturers spend the time and money developing a car and its manufacturing line, a car tends to last longer. Hastily designed, poorly manufactured, and cheaply constructed materials will all reduce a car’s longevity and reliability. There’s also a work ethic variable that cannot be ignored. Honda’s and Toyota’s cultures of “reliability over all” embody that ethic and have thus kept each automaker’s legendary reliability in the minds of consumers for decades. Add longer-than-normal warranties and good customer service, and it’s easy to see why these Japanese companies have enjoyed their strong standings for so long. Yet, once a car leaves the dealership lot, outside factors impact a car’s durability. What Impacts a Car’s Reliability? The short answer is you. The longer answer is a car’s reliability and longevity are inextricably tied to how you take care of your vehicle, your maintenance schedule (if you have one), your conservative or brash driving habits, and whether or not you live in climates where extreme weather could affect the car’s construction. Maintenance like regular oil changes, fluid flushes, tire rotation, and fuel-system cleaners, along with keeping the exterior and underside of your car clean, will all increase the life expectancy of your car. Keeping it out of the harsh desert or tropical sun and away from the rust-inducing salted roadways of winter, will also extend its life. Lastly, keeping the Mario Andretti driving antics to a minimum will keep your brakes, engine, tires, and chassis happy and less stressed for far longer than hitting every trip to the grocery store like it’s the Indy 500. Reliable Luxury Cars from the Past Five Years Here’s The Drive’s list of reliable luxury cars from the past five years.

Porsche Where we going?

Porsche The 911.

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about 911s, we also tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the sports car’s reliability. 2021: 79/100 2020: 79/100 2019: 88/100 2018: 90/100 2017: 87/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs According to Car Complaints, a site that aggregates customer complaints about specific makes and models, there have been zero complaints in the past seven years.

Lexus I'm blue dabudee...

Lexus Soft and supple.

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about the Lexus, we also tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the luxury sedan’s reliability. 2021: 79/100 2020: 79/100 2019: 81/100 2018: 82/100 2017: 87/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs According to Car Complaints, like the Porsche above, there have been zero complaints in the past five years of the ES.

Cadillac Cadillac-ac-ac.

Cadillac Time to pound pavement.

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about the XT5, we also tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the luxury SUV’s reliability. 2021: 82/100 2020: 82/100 2019: 80/100 2018: 80/100 2017: 81/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs As the Cadillac is somewhat new to the world, there aren’t many issues reported by Car Complaints. The few that stand out are in its first year of production, 2017. Here are those issues. Transmission Shudder Customer Complaint: “I own two XT5 Cadillacs. Both shudder upon deceleration. Both front-wheel drive. I enjoy the cars, but it’s sad that Cadillac has not repaired the vehicles.” Cost of Repair: NA Phone Pairing Issues Customer Complaint: “Have been having issues with getting my iPhone connected to the Apple CarPlay. Ninety percent of the time it doesn't connect unless I do some type of magic, however, when they give me loaners at the dealership, I never have this issue with the other Cadillac or General Motors products, only mine. They have been reprogrammed and still have the same issue. Cadillac really is not caring about the safety of their clients.” Cost of Repair: NA

Genesis Now that's a luxury car.

Genesis Ride in style.

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about the G80, we also tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the luxury sedan’s reliability. 2021: 76/100 2020: 76/100 2019: 79/100 2018: 80/100 2017: 79/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs Car Complaints has yet to record a single issue from consumers on the G80.

Lincoln Where's McConaughey?

Lincoln Alright, alright, alright.