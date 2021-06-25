Sports cars are often aspirational vehicles. You picture the wind in your hair, the roar of the car’s engine, clipping perfect apexes, and showing up neighbor Todd who won’t shut up about his Jet Ski. Because of their superfluous nature and specified mission, these vehicles are often seen as precision-engineered machines that require a high-dollar investment and vast maintenance plans. Is that true? Sports-car reliability is one of vast variance, as some sports cars have such tight tolerances that even simple maintenance can drain bank accounts. On the other hand, something like a Mazda Miata might be the most reliable car in a family’s garage. It varies from manufacturer to manufacturer and even within a manufacturer’s lineup. How, then, do you sift through the noise and find a great deal on a reliable sports car that you can enjoy for years to come? That’s simple: Listen to your friends at The Drive.

There are reams of information available to you written by every Tom, Dick, and Sally with an opinion and a keyboard, so finding the right information can seem daunting. The Drive’s editors, however, have driving experience with just about every car on the planet and the knowledge of where to look for solid consumer data. To aid you on your quest for a reliable sports car, we’ve put together a guide detailing what makes a car and a brand reliable. We’ve also sorted through reliability and consumer data from a host of different makes and models as well as answered a few FAQs. Let’s dive in and find your dream ride. What Makes a Reliable Brand? Reliability depends on a host of variables, but the two biggest structural supports are the development and manufacturing of a vehicle. When auto manufacturers spend the time and money developing a car and its manufacturing line, a car tends to last longer. Hastily designed, poorly manufactured, and cheaply constructed materials will all reduce a car’s longevity and reliability. There’s also a work-ethic variable that cannot be ignored. Honda’s and Toyota’s cultures of “reliability over all” embody that ethic and have kept each automaker’s legendary reliability in the minds of consumers for decades. Case in point: Lexus spent 15 years creating the perfect paint. Add longer than normal warranties and good customer service, and it’s easy to see why these Japanese companies have enjoyed their strong standings for so long. Yet, once a car leaves the dealership lot, outside factors impact a car’s durability. What Impacts a Car’s Reliability? The short answer is you. The longer answer is a car’s reliability and longevity are inextricably tied to how you take care of your vehicle, your maintenance schedule (if you have one), your conservative or brash driving habits, and whether or not you live in climates where extreme weather could affect the car’s construction. Preemptive maintenance such as regular oil changes, fluid flushes, tire rotation, and fuel-system cleaners along with keeping the exterior and underside of your car clean will all increase the life expectancy of your car. Keeping it out of the harsh desert or tropical sun and away from the rust-inducing salted roadways of winter will also extend its life. Lastly, keeping the Mario Andretti driving antics to a minimum will keep your brakes, engine, tires, and chassis happy and less stressed far longer compared to hitting every trip to the grocery store like it’s the Indy 500. Reliable Sports Cars From the Past Five Years Here’s The Drive’s list of reliable sports cars from the past five years.

Mazda Mazda's sports car beginnings and its current state.

Mazda A Miata lurking about.

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about Miatas, we also tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the sports car’s reliability. 2021: NA/100 2020: NA/100 2019: 73/100 2018: NA/100 2017: 81/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs As with any car, not all Miata models are built to the same standards as the reliable vehicles mentioned above. Here’s a quick rundown of problematic Miata offerings, including the issues, customer complaints, and repair costs that will help you make the best decision when purchasing your next car. Paint Issues Customer Complaint: “A brand-new 2018 MX-5 RF, Eternal Blue Mica, with less than 2,000 miles on it. My very first Mazda, garage-kept with a cover on it, rarely sits in the sun, only used around town for pleasure, errands, appointments, etc. ... The exterior paint is so delicate that if so much as a grain of sand or insect bounces off, it chips. OEM Mazda touch-up paint will not stick to the damage. It will usually come off with the next car washing. Always wanted a nice two-seater. What a disappointment. What a beautifully designed vehicle gone to waste through poor quality control. I have no plans to keep this vehicle or ever purchase another Mazda! In fact, I'm already searching for a replacement.” Repair Costs: NA Premature Flywheel Failure Customer Complaint: “The car only cracked 9,000 miles and 14 months old before having issues with the clutch and flywheel. The clutch engages very jerkily, almost as if you completely popped the clutch even when you let it out very slowly. Mazda service center acknowledges that there is a major problem with the flywheel (they don't even know exactly what it is) and says the warranty on the flywheel is only 12 months and that I will have to fix it on my own dime. Could be many thousands of dollars.” Repair Costs: NA

Audi Vroom!

Audi Where shall you take your TT?

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about the TT, we tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the sports car’s reliability. 2021: NA/100 2020: NA/100 2019: NA/100 2018: NA/100 2017: 81/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs According to the site Car Complaints, there were exactly zero complaints in the past five years of the TT. Compare that to a handful of complaints about the 2008 model year.

BMW To the sea!

BMW Faster and faster!

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about the Z4, we tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the sports car’s reliability. 2021: 77/100 2020: 77/100 2019: NA/100 2018: NA/100 2017: NA/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs According to the website Car Complaints, not a single complaint was logged about the Z4 since the 2008 model year, which consisted of body-panel and steering-gear issues.

Ford Mustangs a'plenty.

Ford One good looking horse.

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about the Mustang, we tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the sports car’s reliability. 2021: 86/100 2020: 86/100 2019: 80/100 2018: 84/100 2017: 83/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs Even if they were built one after another on the assembly line, each Mustang is different. Check out these issues, customer complaints, and repair costs and consider the natural risks involved in your next vehicle purchase. Transmission Issues Customer Complaint: “This has happened several times, which makes no sense. Sometimes when you put it into reverse, it shifts really hard. It is like a jerking feeling. I have had this same issue with a Jeep I used to own. I am not sure why a brand-new 2020 Mustang should be having this issue at all. Other times, it is a smooth shift, and you can't even feel it. There is definitely something wrong with the transmission on this car.” Repair Costs: NA Interior Infotainment Issues Customer Complaint: “When the Sync is paired with a phone, or when the radio is turned on, the display will fail to show any usable information other than the current time and temperature. No radio or music data is sent to the radio unit. Audio still plays.” Repair Costs: N/A

Subaru See, it's smiling at just the thought of you buying it!

Subaru BRZ The Toyobaru, otherwise known as the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins, consists of a shared sports-car platform with a Toyota-designed chassis and Subaru power. The affordable sports car took hold of the enthusiast community for its entry-level price, good-enough power, and slick handling and has just recently seen a second-generation drop for the 2022 model year. NHTSA History 2021 Recall: NA Complaints: NA 2020 Recall: 0 Complaints: 0 2019 Recall: 0 Complaints: 0 2018 Recall: Camera image may not display. Complaints: 0 2017 Recall: 0 Complaints: 4

