The Most Reliable Crossovers of the Past Five Years

As cars replaced horses, station wagons replaced cars, and then SUVs replaced station wagons, so crossovers have replaced SUVs as the dominant force in transportation. Yes, pedants will say that a crossover is just a smaller SUV, but they’re really not. The crossover is based on a car platform. Their popularity means that more manufacturers are ditching their car offerings for pure crossover and SUV lineups. For the time being, however, crossovers are still car based and represent a hotter than hot market share. As such, everyone’s looking for a good deal on a vehicle that’ll stand the test of time, something that just isn’t guaranteed with today’s throw-away-get-a-new-one manufacturers.

To better help a cash-strapped public that’s seen new and used car prices soar — the average new-car price is more than $40,000 — The Drive’s crack team of informational experts put together this list of the most reliable crossovers on sale today. We sifted through reams of research, scrolled through countless forums and government websites, and relied on our own knowledge of the subject to deliver our expert opinions. We’ve done so in the hopes that we can provide some peace of mind on one of the most expensive purchases you’ll ever make in your life. Let’s get after it. What Makes a Reliable Brand? Reliability depends on a host of variables, but the two biggest structural supports are the development and manufacturing of a vehicle. When auto manufacturers spend the time and money developing a car and its manufacturing line, a car tends to last longer. Hastily designed, poorly manufactured, and cheaply constructed materials will all reduce a car’s longevity and reliability. There’s also a work ethic variable that cannot be ignored. Honda’s and Toyota’s cultures of “reliability over all” embody that ethic and have kept each automaker’s legendary reliability in the minds of consumers for decades. Add longer than normal warranties and good customer service, and it’s easy to see why these Japanese companies have enjoyed their strong standings for so long. Yet, once a car leaves the dealership lot, outside factors impact a car’s durability. What Impacts a Car’s Reliability? The short answer is you. The longer answer is a car’s reliability and longevity are inextricably tied to how you take care of your vehicle, your maintenance schedule (if you have one), your conservative or brash driving habits, and whether or not you live in climates where extreme weather could affect the car’s construction. Maintenance like regular oil changes, fluid flushes, tire rotation, and fuel-system cleaners along with keeping the exterior and underside of your car clean will all increase the life expectancy of your car. Keeping it out of the harsh desert or tropical sun and away from the rust-inducing salted roadways of winter will also extend its life. And lastly, keeping the Mario Andretti driving antics to a minimum will keep your brakes, engine, tires, and chassis happy and less stressed far longer compared to hitting every trip to the grocery store like it’s the Indy 500. Reliable Crossovers From the Past Five Years Here is The Drive’s list of reliable crossovers from the past five years.

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about Souls, we also tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the crossover’s reliability. 2021: 85/100 2020: 85/100 2019: 84/100 2018: 83/100 2017: 83/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs As with any car, not all Soul models are built to the same standards as the reliable vehicles mentioned above. Here’s a quick rundown of problematic Soul offerings, including the issues, customer complaints, and repair costs that will help you make the best decision when purchasing your next car. General Electronic Issues Customer Complaint: Car Complaints’ list of grievances mostly revolves around general electrical issues, though none rise to the level of Common complaints, as there aren’t many specific complaints about one single item within the last five years. Repair Costs: NA

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about C-HR, we also tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the crossover’s reliability. 2021: 85/100 2020: 85/100 2019: 81/100 2018: 80/100 2017: NA/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs According to Car Complaints, an aggregate complaint site for owners of specific cars, there have been six complaints on the Toyota C-HR in the past five years. None of them have to do with the car’s manufacturing itself.

To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about Encore, we also tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the crossover’s reliability. 2021: 85/100 2020: 85/100 2019: 84/100 2018: 83/100 2017: 86/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs According to Car Complaints, few complaints have been lodged against the Encore in the past five years. None of them rise to the level of common problems, however.

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score To get a better sense of what experts and consumers think about the Outlander Sport, we also tapped JD Power’s consumer reliability score to better illustrate the crossover’s reliability. 2021: 85/100 2020: 85/100 2019: 81/100 2018: 84/100 2017: 81/100 Common Problems and Repair Costs According to Car Complaints, there have only been two complaints received about the Outlander Sport in the past five years. None of them rise to the level of common problems.

Nissan Rogue Sport Despite Nissan’s current penchant for international espionage and daring midnight escapes, the Rogue Sport is a lovely offering that’s more in line with an owner’s quiet existence. If the Rogue Sport is too big for you, the smaller Nissan Kicks is a solid option as well. NHTSA History 2021 Recall: 0 Complaints: 0 2020 Recall: 0 Complaints: 9 2019 Recall: No backup camera display image. Complaints: 28 2018 Recall: No backup camera display image Complaints: 25 2017 Recall: 0 Complaints: 10

