What Is a Turbine Engine and Are We Entering The Danger Zone?

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Gas turbine engines, most commonly encountered deafening you in the back row of a cross-country commercial flight, have also been used in automobiles, and prototype automobiles, for over 60 years. If it seems to you, dear reader, that using a deafening 50,000 RPM fan blade to power your daily driver seems like a bad idea, you’d be right! For automotive applications, turbines were usually applied in one of two ways. They could use a direct-drive system where the engine directly powers the wheels through a transmission—just like with a typical internal combustion motor—or a hybrid system where the turbine powers a system of electric motors in the car. Complexity always an issue, that hasn’t stopped many different manufacturers, large and small, from trying to make the novel technology catch on. Today The Drive’s team is here to help you understand how these indisputably cool failed experiments sought to change the automotive landscape.

Toyota Toyota Sports 800 Gas Turbine Hybrid Concept

What Is a Gas Turbine Engine and How Does It Work? Gas turbine engines come in different variants, but all styles share three critical components: a compressor fan to spin incoming air to high pressures, a combustion chamber where fuel is burnt to power the system, and a turbine spun by the burning of fuel. How Does a Gas Turbine Engine Work? The turbine is connected to the compressor using a shaft, so when fuel is burnt and the turbine is turned, the compressor actively pulls in more air and pushes it into the combustion chamber, keeping the power flowing. It is similar in concept to a turbocharger, except instead of being driven by external airflow—the exhaust gases of a running engine—it is entirely self-contained. Turbine engines in turboprop and high-bypass turbofan applications are most commonly seen by people outside of military applications, as they are used for civilian aircraft. They are well-suited to flight applications because a byproduct of the extremely high-pressure combustion chamber is high-speed exhaust gas, which can be used for thrust. Low-bypass turbofans are frequently used for modern military jet fighters. These turbines are often paired with a second fuel injection and combustion chamber after the turbine. This system is known as an afterburner and provides extremely high thrust at the cost of high fuel consumption and heat—queues up Kenny Loggins. No matter which application, turbines are extremely popular for flight because their high compression functions excellently even in the thinner air miles above the Earth, their relatively steady operational speed is well suited to cruising at altitude for hours on end, and their high thrust allows for more efficient use of fuel. So what compelled engineers to use them for Earth-bound applications, where none of these benefits apply? Why Use a Gas Turbine Engine? Turbine motors have several compelling reasons to consider them for terrestrial use. The first is that they have relatively few moving parts compared to a piston internal combustion engine and are theoretically more reliable as a result. The second reason is absurdly high torque at low RPMs from a relatively small package, due to the powerband of gas turbines. This reason has kept gas turbines prevalent in diesel-electric train locomotives where high torque is prized for starting long consists. The final reason is that they can frequently be run on nearly any type of fuel, whether that’s gasoline, diesel, and in the case of the President of Mexico and his technology demonstration of the Chrysler Turbine in the 60s, tequila—you know you just heard the song in your head, too.

Toyota Toyota Gas Turbine Hybrid System

Who Started Using Gas Turbine Engines? Gas turbine engines for automotive applications have been around as a concept since at least the end of World War II. However, the first gas turbine engine for road use was built and driven by the UK manufacturer Rover in the JET1 developed in 1950. The JET1 was a concept roadster featuring a direct drive turbine motor that was intended to be the first of many Rover turbine models to come later, but it was dogged by terrible mileage (around 6 MPG) and relatively slow acceleration which kept them from releasing production models in the decades to come after it was built. Through the ‘50s, Chrysler researched the gas turbine extensively, even retrofitting a 1954 Plymouth with a turbine motor and driving it across the US as a publicity stunt and test exercise. In 1963, they developed the most famous and widely produced turbine-powered car—appropriately called the Chrysler Turbine. 50 roadgoing models were built and given to members of the public for a free two-year lease, with a cumulative 1.1 million miles put on them from 1964 to 1966. They suffered from similar problems as the JET1, with drivers complaining about poor fuel mileage, extremely slow acceleration, and high noise from the 60,000 RPM redline turbine. When Chrysler canned the Turbine project, all but nine of the original Ghia-bodied cars were destroyed, to prevent PR damage to the company. In the 70s, Toyota attempted to use a gas turbine hybrid system in several concepts, including a Century and a Sports 800. Instead of directly driving the wheels as in the JET1 and the Chrysler Turbine, the gas turbine drove a generator that created electricity which could be sent directly to motors at the rear wheels, or stored in a battery unit for later use. This system was developed to avoid the extremely low acceleration speeds and potential start/stop issues of directly connecting the turbine to the drivetrain, but the battery system and complexity nearly doubled the weight of the Sports 800 while losing over half the horsepower. Toyota abandoned the gas turbine hybrid research early in the 1980s and split hybrid research and turbine development into separate divisions. More recently, the Marine Turbine Technologies Turbine Superbike, known as the Y2K for its debut year, became available for sale. With a Rolls Royce 250-C18 gas turbine engine, it produces a staggering 320 HP and 425 ft/lbs of torque and holds the Guinness World Record for the most expensive—and powerful—production motorcycle ever built. The top speed is a claimed 227 MPH, but getting to experience this wild ride will set you back $270,000. It was also featured in the excellently terrible movie Torque.

Bild Bundesarchiv Messerschmitt Me 262

When Did Gas Turbines Originate? Gas turbine engines have been around as a concept since 1000 AD, in ancient China, when heated air was used to spin what we would now call a turbine to power moving art pieces to be displayed at festivals at night. More modern gas turbine engine patents date back as far as 1791 when John Barber patented a rudimentary design for horseless carriage propulsion, but the gas turbine engine did not achieve industrial success until 1939 when the Neuchatel power plant went online in Switzerland. The same year, the Heinkel He 178 took flight as the world’s first purely turbojet-powered aircraft, and despite issues with flight time and reliability, it paved the way for the postwar jet era as many other engine manufacturers refined and perfected the jet concept for later aircraft towards the end of the war. The German Messerschmitt Me 262 became the first operable jet aircraft in 1944, following in the He 178’s footsteps, and although its use was limited as the Third Reich collapsed, it did prove that turbine-powered aircraft were here to stay as it boasted a top speed almost a hundred miles an hour higher than the fastest piston-powered Allied aircraft at the time.

Jaguar Jaguar CX75

What Models Currently Feature Gas Turbine Engines? Gas turbine engines are currently unused for production cars. The closest that one has gotten to production in the recent past was Jaguar’s CX75 concept, which used diesel-fueled micro-turbines to power an electric hybrid system, but the car was scrapped as the financial crisis worsened. The aforementioned Y2K Superbike is the only terrestrial vehicle for road use that can be purchased, but they are built to order and have production numbers in the single-digits per year.

Toni Scott Lotus 56