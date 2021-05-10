What's a Planetary Gear, and How Does It Work?

It’s one thing to avoid home repairs on a transmission, but gears and the inner workings of modern gearboxes are too interesting to ignore. Planetary gears fall into this category, and as a technology that has been around for thousands of years, it’s fun to think about them turning away in most modern automatic transmissions.

Even if you’re an experienced home mechanic, there are parts of your car that probably give you trouble. They’re either too hard to access or too complex to work within your garage. Transmissions tend to fall into this category because they are complicated components with tons of internal moving parts that require an exact placement to function properly.

What are planetary gears? How do they impact your daily commute? We've laid out the groundwork for you in this post, and our aim to help you understand the basics of planetary gears and transmissions in general. Let’s get rolling.

You Said Thousands of Years. When Was The Planetary Gear Invented Exactly?

Planetary gears, also known as epicyclic gears, were developed by the Greeks more than 2,000 years ago and were initially intended to help predict the movements of planets in the solar system. As to how they came up with the gear, the simplest explanation here is the best one, which is that planetary gears consist of a central drive gear (i.e. the sun) with multiple “planet” gears that orbit around it. A ring gear surrounds both the central and planet gears.

In the automotive world, the first transmissions to use planetary gears were fitted in the early 1900s to the Wilson-Pilcher automobile, which was manufactured in the United Kingdom. The Ford Model T then used planetary gears in 1908 for its two-speed manual gearbox. Jumping forward a few decades, Oldsmobile developed an automatic transmission in 1937 that used planetary gears dubbed the "Automatic Safety Transmission," and it was able to shift between high and low gear ranges and used a clutch only for standing starts.

How Do Planetary Gears Work?

Planetary gearboxes can be used in conjunction with internal combustion engines, electric motors, or hydraulic motors and are used because of their durability, efficiency, and ability to handle high torque loads. As mentioned above, the central “sun” gear is usually the input gear. Around it, two or more planet gears rotate within an outside ring gear and are connected to the output shaft via a carrier.

An example of how this can work is when the sun gear rotates and planet gears are held in place. As the sun gear turns, it causes the planet gears to rotate in place along the inside of the ring. This motion, in turn, rotates the output shaft in a reverse direction.

