Is Hydraulic Power Steering Actually Better Than Electric?

There is a war of hyperbolic statements among enthusiasts, waged both in the comment sections of websites and in the texts of articles. Not one of worldly significance or anything that’d affect our daily lives, but one revolving around the switch from hydraulically assisted to electrically assisted power steering. Yes, I’m being serious. Go to a review of any new sports car, one that switched from hydraulic power steering to electric power steering, and you’ll find savage comments on the state of sports car manufacturing or how the ‘95 Mustang GT was the pinnacle of steering feel and everything that’s come out since is…[insert your favorite fecal expletive here].

This all flies in the face of the fact that the average consumer couldn’t care less about the car’s steering system. Looking in, this likely seems like a weird hill to die on, but it’s an argument that’s captivated most enthusiast communities. Especially when it comes to steering feel. To catch you up about this pitfall-laden fight, The Drive’s undecided editors dropped our collective knowledge on power steering, steering feel, and how it all works below. Get ready for one pedantic issue. What Is Power Steering? Power steering simply implies that your car’s steering uses electricity or hydraulic pressure to augment the effort needed to steer the vehicle. This reduces the stress on the driver and allows for easier low-speed maneuverability. How Does Power Steering Work? The functionality of power steering comes down to magical wizardry. Joking! Let’s break it down.

Jonathon Klein The author's old Scion FR-S. Yes, I'm that old.

Electric Power Steering Though hydraulic power steering has been the favored system for many decades, it wasn’t the first. The first power steering system was implemented on a 5-ton truck in Columbia in 1876. Little is known about the inventor, whose surname was Fitts. The truck used an electric motor to assist the driver in turning the front wheels. Today’s modern systems work much differently, and it starts with position and torque sensors that are affixed to both the steering column and steering gear. The car’s ECU then interprets signals sent by these sensors and applies specific parameters to the steering wheel and the drive wheels depending on certain conditions, variables, and situations. Because electric power-assisted steering systems, or EPAS, are controlled electronically, varying degrees of resistance can be applied to the steering column. This allows for greater precision in both low and high-speed situations.

Jonathon Klein McLaren still uses hydraulic power steering in its 720S supercar.

Hydraulic Power Steering Hydraulic systems are slightly more complicated than EPAS due to additional mechanical parts and fluid. A hydraulic power steering system uses hydraulic fluid, a cylinder, a pump, and one or more control valves to multiply the force applied to a steering wheel via its inputs. As stated, the steering wheel operates one or more control valves to allow the flow of the hydraulic fluid to the cylinder. The more torque to the steering wheel a driver inputs, the more fluid flows through the valves to the cylinder. The pump is normally driven by a belt connected to the vehicle's engine, which then pushes the hydraulic fluid through the cylinder to the steering gear. This then turns the wheels. Most hydraulic pumps are positive-displacement, meaning the hydraulic fluid flow rates are equivalent to engine speed, low engine speed equals low-speed steering. A high engine speed equals high-speed steering. But because this would certainly mean you’d fly off the road when attempting a lane change, a flow-control valve sends a fraction of the pump's pressurized fluid back to the hydraulic reservoir when the engine is operating at higher speeds. Are There Other Types of Steering Systems? Electric and hydraulically-assisted steering aren’t the only types of steering systems in the world. Here are a few other examples.

Aaron Brown No power steering here.

Unassisted Yah want gains, bruh? Then unassisted steering is the right one for you! Just kidding, well, sorta. Unassisted steering is exactly what it sounds like in that there’s no system helping take the load off the steering wheel. Cars without power steering are much more difficult to steer.

Porsche THE Mark Webber showing off the Porsche Macan's electro-hydraulic system.