Concours Events Are Popping Up Everywhere Again in 2021

All of the pageantry, the impeccable mint-condition vintage cars, and the fascinators and suits are back: Concours d’Elegance events are popping up again all over the country. In some places, organizers are finding creative new ways to host these “contests of elegance” like the Rodeo Drive version, which took place as a rally on Father’s Day. Others are coming back full force as outdoor-only events with enthusiasts joyfully seeing the vehicles they love in person once more.

Kristin Shaw

Kristin Shaw