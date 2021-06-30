Three Years on, Velomacchi’s 35L Giro Backpack Exceeds Expectations: Review

Three years I’ve spent with the Velomacchi 35L Giro backpack. That’s three years of the kind of rough and tumble treatment that Velomacchi says it can withstand. Three years of motorcycle trips, airports, and cross-country moves. Can a backpack, one that says it’ll hold up, actually do it? Is the Velomacchi 35L Giro backpack actually as good as the company says it is? Let’s talk about my ultimate backpack test.

Thoroughly testing a backpack’s usability and longevity is essentially impossible to do in only one or two weeks. Hell, even a few months is particularly hard to adequately say, “Yeah, you definitely should buy this backpack,” or “ Run! Run far away and never return !” That’s why this review isn’t a few weeks, months, or even a year in the making. It’s been three years since I took possession of this superbly crafted backpack.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Backpacks are vitally essential to my lifestyle. Traveling as much as I once did (in the “before” times), it was just me and my backpack against the world. Packed to the hilt and strapped to my back on planes, trains, automobiles, and motorcycles, humanity and I were rough on bags. My bags would often be the first thing to go after a year of heavy use. The Velomacchi 35L Giro backpack, however, promised more.

“Built for speed, made to last.” That’s the Velomacchi motto, and it’s a line I can get behind, especially when it comes to backpacks, one of my all-time least favorite things to purchase. That disdain isn’t due to me hating backpacks — quite the contrary. It’s because I use them like I use everything else in my life: hard. With such a need for durability, my expectations often make the backpack search difficult and disappointing.

Unboxing the Velomacchi 35L Giro Backpack Given that it’s been three years, I don’t remember exactly how the Velomacchi was delivered to me. I don’t recall if there was a box, a bag, or just sent via carrier pigeon and dropped onto my head. What I do recall is that my initial reaction was, “Yeah, this feels solid AF,” and I was eager to test out the bag in a host of situations, not just on the back of a motorcycle. As for how Velomacchi describes the bag, according to the company’s site, “A high-speed, watertight and versatile backpack with a magnetic hidden side pocket along the back of the bag designed to carry a computer or tablet for extreme commuting during the weekdays. The back panel opens to slide in a hydration system to explore the trails on the weekend.”

Jonathon Klein Let's get after it.

The bag itself features a roll-top watertight 35-liter pouch capable of protecting all your valuables; I’ve personally left on weeklong excursions with only this bag in tow. There are motorcycle tie-down anchors for storing the bag on the back of your bike, along with adjustable backpack straps for pitch-perfect comfort on your shoulders. Velomacchi also included a watertight laptop pouch that fits up to a 16-inch laptop, has space for emergency contact information, and is compatible with a hydration pouch. There’s also a magnetic sternum clasp that keeps the bag secure across your chest and back, although it’s not as robust as Velomacchi’s 28L and 40L Speedway Backpack clasps. Add a lifetime warranty with “no hassle” returns, and you have a product that has all the right features to stand the test of time, but will it last? After three years with the bag, I finally have the experience to answer that question.

Jonathon Klein Even after three years of hard abuse, the Velomacchi still looks good in the Utah sun.

Getting After It With the Velomacchi 35L Giro Backpack Good : Last backpack you’ll ever need.

: Last backpack you’ll ever need. Bad : The latch’s strap could be more robust in holding the strap tight.

: The latch’s strap could be more robust in holding the strap tight. Check Latest Price This bag has been with me during the past three years on press trips to and from Europe and across the United States. It’s been stuffed into overhead compartments, underneath seats, and into the back of countless trunks. It was even shipped from one end of the country to the other after getting lost the only time I had to check it. It’s been driven across the country not once, not twice, not even five times, but a total of 10 times — packed against leaking baby bottles, leftover food, and all manner of other items required to deal with small children. On the back of motorcycles, for The Drive and countless other publications, it’s seen heat, wind, rain, snow, and the dirty, sand-strewn, muddy side of the road numerous times when taking a break or stopping to photograph a motorcycle. It has spent miles upon miles upon miles attached to my back getting whipped around in canyons, forests, and deserts. Suffice it to say, I’ve treated it with the same disdain as I’ve treated my broken, scarred-up, and concussed body. Guess what? It’s never let me down or shown similar scratches and scuffs featured on my person.

Jonathon Klein The stitching is the only sign of hard abuse.

Let’s talk about the snowy incident alluded to above. On a particularly cold January day a year and a half ago (pre-pandemic), I set off from Los Angeles to Las Vegas on the back of a Harley-Davidson Street Glide. January in both cities is fairly mild, with some light wind, possible rain (though unlikely), and cooler temps. Indeed, Las Vegas and Los Angeles were mild. You know what wasn’t? The mountains and the high desert. Along Interstate 15 exiting Los Angeles County, you begin a climb though the mountains. The air is different up there, a totally different climate than in the L.A. Basin. Just past Fontana, the weather dipped from cloudy skies to frigid rain and then light snow. The Velomacchi was full of my clothes for a week, two laptops, and my Fujifilm camera. I could live without extra clothing. I could get them dry-cleaned in Vegas somewhere. My laptop and camera, however, would’ve set me back thousands of dollars and untold grief as I attempted to restore the settings and files I needed for work. Not a hint of weather touched the contents of that bag. The ruggedness of the Velomacchi’s Acquaforte material, made primarily from high-tensile nylon, has also routinely come into play. Not only have I thrown the bag onto gravel-strewn dirt, atop tables, and onto the gross floors of countless airports, I’ve also witnessed my children knock the bag down too many times to count. Three years of use and abuse, and there’s still nary a scratch on it. I recently said in my Honda Ridgeline review that I missed my calling as a quality-assurance inspector, and I approve this bag with flying colors.

Jonathon Klein Space for a hydration pouch.