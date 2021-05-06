Bringing a Trailer? Here Are The Maintenance Tips Every Driver Should Know

What you carry on or in your trailer is between you, the talking angels and/or devils sitting on your shoulders, and your bank account, but how that cargo is carried is relevant to every other person on the road. When a trailer is not properly maintained, it presents a danger to the driver, any passengers, and all the motorists in the surrounding area. That’s why it is critical to stick to a regular trailer service schedule, just like you do with your cars. Although a trailer lacks a complicated powertrain that requires constant monitoring, it still demands work from its owner. A trailer should be looked over every time it is used, and there are several pieces and parts that need attention on a frequent or semi-frequent basis.

Stellantis The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The easiest way to keep all of your service and inspection demands in order is with a checklist, so The Guides & Gear editors put together a reference guide to help you out. Check it out below. Trailer Maintenance You Need To Know Use these tips to keep your trailer in good condition and rolling down the road with ease. Coupling Typical Average Service Frequency: Inspect every trip Make sure the coupling itself is in good, clean condition and has no up-and-down or left-to-right slack. Make sure the latch stays in place when in use and that it stays locked with cotter pins. Don’t forget to attach the chains to the secondary couplings, either. Tires Typical Average Service Frequency: Air before every trip, replace when the tread is worn or sidewalls are cracked Check the air pressure in your tires before every trip and fill when necessary. While you’re at lug nut eye level, run a gloved hand over the tires to check for damage, punctures, or items stuck in the tire. If you use the trailer frequently, use a quarter or tread gauge to check the tread, as well. If your trips are more spread out and you put fewer miles on your trailer, you can inspect the tread less often. Make sure the valve stems are in good condition, as well. Rotate Tires: Rotate your tires each time you pull it out of storage for the new season.

Stellantis A RAM doing RAM things.

Wheels Typical Average Service Frequency: When damaged During your tire inspections, you should also check out the condition of the wheel. Look for rust spots, damage, or general wear that could be detrimental to the wheel’s purpose. Wheel Bearings Typical Average Service Frequency: Once a year This might vary depending on how frequently you use your trailer, but eTrailer suggests repacking the wheel bearings and checking their condition at least once a year. Brakes Typical Average Service Frequency: Inspect every trip, service once a year Whether they are hydraulic or electric, the brakes need to be inspected regularly and serviced at least once or twice a year, depending on the trailer usage rate. Check for corrosion, wear, stuck parts, and overall functionality. Additionally, make sure the brake fluid is always up to the correct level and replace it at least once or twice a year. Surge Brake Actuator and Solenoid Typical Average Service Frequency: Inspect every trip, service once or twice a year The surge brake actuator and solenoid are crucial to the safety of your trip. Inspect both every single time before you set out onto the road, and make sure any grease fittings are properly greased. Suspension Typical Average Service Frequency: Inspect every trip A large majority of trailers will use a leaf spring suspension, though some might have torsion axle setups or even axleless suspensions. No matter the type, they are all subjected to everything underneath the trailer, including salt, road grime, dirt, gravel, and tar. Inspect the metal, rubber, bolts, and everything else to look for rust, degradation, or any other damage. Pro tip: It’s not exactly “service,” but if you’re taking your trailer camping or using it to launch watercraft, it’s a good idea to spray the trailer down after each use and before putting it away. This will help remove salt and dirt that could damage trailer parts.

Stellantis Check your brake lights and turn signals every time.

Lights Typical Average Service Frequency: In pairs, when they die Trailer lights require just as much attention, if not more, than the mechanical parts of a trailer. Always check your lights before every trip, and when one dies, replace the pair. Metal/Wood Condition Typical Average Service Frequency: Never, if properly cared for Part of your visual inspection will include looking over the metal or wood that makes up the walls of your trailer if it has them. Look for deteriorating materials, soft spots, rust, or other wear and tear that could degrade the functionality of the trailer. Breakaway System Typical Average Service Frequency: Every trip Breakaway systems are designed to stop your trailer in the event that it “breaks away” from the towing vehicle. It typically does this by using a small battery, electric brakes, and a circuit with a switch. When a key is removed from that switch, it closes the circuit that connects the battery to the electric brakes and activates the trailer’s brakes. Switch and Key: Make sure the switch activates and the key stays in place

Wiring: Check for disconnections or frayed wiring

Battery: Check the charge level

Clasp: Check the condition of the clasp and make sure it’s functional Trailer Spare Tire Typical Average Service Frequency: Inspect after periods of time without using a trailer Spare tires are already sad because they're spares, don’t completely neglect them. Show them the love they need by checking the air pressure and making sure nothing is dry rotting. Safety Chains Typical Average Service Frequency: When broken Always inspect the integrity of your safety chains before every trip. Look for rust, cracks, warping, and or bent metal that could cause problems.

Stellantis Let's answer those questions!