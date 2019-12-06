Chevy’s CPO Warranty Has Its Advantages

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

General Motors provides warranty coverage for Chevy, Buick, and GMC certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles. The Detroit-based automaker's CPO warranty provides protection against unexpected breakdowns related to factory defects.

There are many advantages to buying a certified used vehicle; however, the coverage is not all-encompassing. If you're unsure whether you want a certified pre-owned Chevy Cruze, Impala, Suburban, Silverado, or other model, check out our review below to learn the complete details.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 1 year or 12,000 miles (on top of the factory warranty)

: 1 year or 12,000 miles (on top of the factory warranty) Powertrain Coverage : 6 years or 100,000 miles

: 6 years or 100,000 miles Roadside Assistance : Yes

: Yes Transferability: Yes

Pros

Fairly comprehensive coverage

No deductible

Two complimentary maintenance visits included

Several extra perks

Cons

Bumper-to-bumper coverage is short

Several exclusions

Warranty In-Depth

The Chevy certified pre-owned warranty provides one year/12,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and six years/100,000 miles of powertrain coverage. The bumper-to-bumper limited warranty is stacked on top of the remaining factory bumper-to-bumper coverage.

Chevy's CPO warranty covers nearly all of a vehicle's components, from the electrical system to the body panels. Major components such as the engine, transmission, and drivetrain, are included.

Chevy vehicles must be within the current six model years and have less than 75,000 miles on the odometer. They are subjected to a rigorous 172-point vehicle inspection and reconditioning process before they are approved for the CPO program.

All certified Chevy cars, SUVs, and trucks have a clean title, and all safety recalls are addressed before the vehicles are eligible for sale. There is no deductible for warrantable repairs, and the CPO warranty is transferable to a private party (for complete terms and conditions, see a dealer).

While the CPO warranty is fairly comprehensive, it does not cover normal wear and tear, maintenance items, or damage caused by improper maintenance, misuse, contaminated fuel, alteration/modification, accidents, fire, vandalism, or environmental factors. Tires and bedliner damage are also excluded.

Additional Coverage

When you purchase a certified Chevy, you receive two free scheduled maintenance services, which include oil and filter changes, tire rotation, and multi-point inspections.

If you change your mind within three days/150 miles (whichever comes first) of purchasing your certified Chevy, you can exchange it for a different one through GM's vehicle exchange program. Also, certified vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle history report.

OnStar-equipped vehicles come with a free three-month trial, which includes navigation services, advanced diagnostics, and automatic crash response. A three-month SiriusXM trial subscription is also included in the CPO program.

In addition, GM provides 24-hour roadside assistance for six years or 100,000 miles and courtesy transportation if your vehicle needs warrantable repairs. This includes alternate transportation and/or reimbursement of transportation expenses.

What We Like

Chevy's CPO warranty is quite comprehensive, so if a factory defect surfaces, the odds are you won't be stuck with a hefty repair bill. Also, all certified vehicles are strictly inspected, ensuring their quality. If you buy a used vehicle from a private seller, you don't have that same type of guarantee.

Also, there is no deductible for warrantable repairs, and the warranty is transferable to a subsequent owner. This can increase the vehicle's resale value, which will put more money in your pocket.

The CPO warranty also includes a free vehicle history report, premium programming such as OnStar services and SiriusXM satellite radio, and 24-hour roadside assistance, which can aid with towing, flat tires, and battery jump starts.

Finally, the warranty includes a CPO scheduled maintenance program. Not all automakers include this extra perk, which is another money-saving feature.

What We Don’t Like

Chevy's CPO warranty may be very inclusive, but it doesn't cover normal wear and tear, tire damage, or injury caused by a collision, improper maintenance, environmental factors, or a variety of other circumstances. Plus, you must use genuine Chevy parts because the warranty does not cover damage related to alterations or modifications.

Another downside is the bumper-to-bumper warranty duration of just one year/12,000 miles on top of the original factory bumper-to-bumper warranty. The limited warranty period is not very long, and if something like the electrical or remote start system fails outside of the scope of the warranty, it can be costly to repair.

Also, the powertrain warranty is six years/100,000 miles from the vehicle's in-service date. If you purchase a Chevy that's five years old, you only get one year of powertrain coverage, unless you put more than 100,000 miles on the vehicle first.

And while the warranty includes perks such as SiriusXM service and OnStar, these are temporary subscriptions, and after they expire you will be subjected to additional charges at the end of your trial.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Chevy vehicles:

Chevrolet Avalanche 1500: Ignition timing adjust ($88-$111)

Chevrolet Avalanche 2500: Ignition coil replacement ($786-862)

Chevrolet Lumina APV: Starter replacement ($224-$337)

FAQs

Q. What does a Chevy certified warranty cover?

A. Chevy’s certified pre-owned warranty includes a six-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and a one-year/12,000-mile bumper-to-bumper limited warranty that covers almost every part of the vehicle should it experience a factory-related defect.

Q. What is a GM Certified Pre-Owned warranty?

A. The General Motors CPO warranty provides protection against unexpected breakdowns related to factory defects on certified used GM vehicles.

Q. What is the Chevy maintenance warranty?

A. Both new cars and certified vehicles come with two free oil and oil filter changes plus tire rotations. These services must be completed within two years/24,000 miles.

Is Chevy’s Warranty Worth It?

The benefit of a CPO warranty like Chevy's is that all used cars undergo a rigorous inspection process before they're sold. This ensures that they are in good operating condition, which provides some peace of mind. Even though the coverage isn't the longest in the industry, it's enough to cover most factory defects, which typically manifest early on in a vehicle's service life.

If you're thinking about purchasing a used Chevrolet, the benefits of a CPO warranty, including added perks such as roadside assistance, outweigh the drawbacks.

More Information

Here are a few more resources you can use:

