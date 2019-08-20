Best Shock Absorbers: Improve the Ride of Your Vehicle

A car’s shock absorbers are one of the most important parts of your vehicle. The shocks make sure you get the smoothest and most comfortable ride by protecting your car from harsh bumps or vibration. A bad shock absorber is harmful to your car and can lead to other issues as well; you’ll feel each bump and groove as you drive. To help remedy this and to make sure your vehicle isn’t damaged, here’s a list of the best shock absorbers to even out your ride.

They are only designed to fit larger vehicles. The ride of the vehicle may be stiffer than the OEM shocks, and they may not operate at their full capacity with cars that have a lift kit.

The Bilstein shock absorber is equipped to handle difficult terrain and harsh bumps, while also improving the handling of your car.

They are on the thinner side when it comes to standard or OEM styles and is also shorter, meaning you have less clearance around the shocks.

Their design reduces internal friction, helping to extend the service life of each shock. They are gas-charged, which makes them more efficient and gives them a faster response time.

These shock absorbers come with a hardened chromed piston rod to fight against corrosion and scratches. They are durable and can take a lot of punishment from the road.

They may be a little noisy on your drive and make the ride stiffer.

They are made of lightweight fluon band pistons and are ideal for handling difficult terrain, including rocks, bumps, and potholes.

All-weather fluid shocks fit with modifiers to reduce overall friction on your drive. Each shock adapts to the other to change with the terrain to improve handling and control.

Benefits of Shock Absorbers Improved ride. The best set of shock absorbers will improve the ride of your car. This is achieved by increasing the amount of shock each one absorbs when your car hits a bump or hole. High-quality shocks will decrease the amount of force and bounce you feel while driving.

You will bounce up and down or get slightly jostled every now and then when you’re driving. The best shock absorbers will lessen the amount of movement you feel inside the car. You won’t shake around with each bump and divet you encounter. This also means you don’t feel as much impact on your body; the less wear and tear you take, the more comfortable you will feel after a long journey. Increased safety: Your car’s suspension system is an essential part of your vehicle. It keeps your car on the road by adding stability to your steering wheel. As shock absorbers wear down, they can impact the steering and the ability to control the car properly. Types of Shock Absorbers Gas Shocks Gas shocks are designed with nitrogen gas inside of them. These are more equipped to fit smaller cars and can take a beating from the road’s hardest and most severe bumps. Generally, you’ll find newer cars are fitted with gas shocks. Heavy-Duty Shocks These are ideal for larger trucks, Jeeps, or SUVs, and if you want to go off-road or need to haul heavy loads. These typically have a larger central shaft and give your vehicle a firmer ride. Air Shocks As the name suggests, air shocks are powered by pressurized air. The air works by inflating inside the shaft, raising or lowering them when needed. They are generally quieter than standard shocks but are more expensive. Coilover These types of shock absorbers are more commonly seen on motorcycles and scooters. They feature a spring coil wrapped around the shock cylinder. Top Brands Monroe Monroe Shocks and Struts has been in business since 1916. It was founded in Monroe, Michigan, by August F. Meyer. The company has businesses all across the globe and makes high-quality shocks and more for vehicles. One of its highest-rated products is the Monroe Load Adjust Shock Absorber. ACDelco Since 1906, ACDelco has been creating parts for vehicles, planes, and spacecraft. William Durant helped launch the company and worked with General Motors to design spark plugs, shocks, and more for vehicles. It makes the ACDelco Professional Premium Gas Charged Shock Absorber. Bilstein August Bilstein first had the idea for his company in 1873 and started out by building metal window fittings in Germany. Hans Bilstein decided to create automobile parts and accessories in 1927. It is known for the Bilstein 5100 series and also makes the Bilstein Shock Absorber. Shock Absorbers Pricing $60-$100: You’ll find both front and rear shock absorbers in this price range. However, they generally only come in a single unit. It’s recommended you buy four so you can change them all at the same time.

gettyimages The best shock absorbers will not only improve your ride, but also decrease the amount of force you feel inside the car when passing over bumps.

Key Features Materials To get the best-rated shock absorbers for your car, you’ll want to look for those that are made from strong and durable materials. After all, they are an essential part of making sure your car stays on the road. The majority of shocks are made from strong, thick steel, reinforced with a chrome or zinc coating. Other Considerations Lifespan: It’s essential that you get a set of shock absorbers that stand up to the worst bumps. While it is difficult to judge how long a pair should last, they should be durable enough to see thousands of miles. The strongest ones have thick pistons and a well-protected and fortified shaft.

These all-weather fluid shocks come with special modifiers to reduce friction, giving them more control over bumps for a smoother and more comfortable drive. Once all four are in place, they can easily adapt and change with the terrain due to their full-displaced valving, which is tuned specifically to handle the bumpiest highways and roads. The shocks are tough and can withstand the most extreme road conditions. They are made up of fluon band pistons, offering improved durability and increased handling for your car. They are also lightweight and easy to install yourself but don’t be fooled by their weight. The Monroe Load Shock Absorbers are best utilized at hauling and towing heavy loads up to 1,100 pounds, a feature we found extremely useful. One issue is you may end up getting a lot of noise out of these shocks when driving. While it isn’t anything that will impact how they handle, it can be annoying. They may also make your ride a bit stiffer. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Shock Absorbers: ACDelco Professional Premium Gas Charged Shock Absorber

These shocks are built to handle all types of terrain. One thing we found most useful about them is their hardened chromed piston rod is corrosion- and scratch-resistant. This added feature means they will last longer and take more punishment. Each shock also comes with its own unique micro-cracks, giving it a special look. When it comes to the inside of the shocks, they all contain a drawn-over mandrel (DOM) pressure cylinder for a high-quality sealing process. This reduces internal friction, which helps extend the lifespan of each shock. They are also gas-charged, making them more efficient and giving them a faster response time to each bump. Each piston rod is self-lubricated to keep out dirt, dust, and other debris to improve performance. While they make for an excellent set of shock absorbers, they are on the thinner side when it comes to standard or OEM styles. They are also shorter, so your car may not stand as tall as it does with its original shocks. This also means you have less clearance around the shocks. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Shock Absorbers Honorable Mention: Bilstein Shock Absorber

