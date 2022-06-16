It’s Overlanding Season, and Amazon Has the Gear To Tempt You
Overlanding requires more than a truck and tent. Stock up on the goods you need to have fun and stay safe.
The sun is out and here to stay for the next few months. It’s the best time to venture into the wilderness, sleep under the stars, swill drinks, and rock on unsteady chairs with our closest friends and family. At The Drive, however, we don’t always hike into the wild. We like to drive. Overlanding gives gearheads the best of both worlds: a fun driving experience and time spent in nature.
A good overlanding adventure has plenty of moving parts. Camping goods such as coolers and truck bed tents are important, but you can't underestimate how crucial safety equipment is on a trip like this. If you don’t already have a winch, tire puncture repair kit, or vehicle recovery boards, now is the time to scoop them up.
Scroll down for our list of the best overlanding offers from across the web.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- TooEnjoy Universal-Fit Car Door Step for $29.99 at Amazon (save $23)
- Everlit 250-Piece Survival First-Aid Kit for $39.95 at Amazon (save $10)
- Zesuper 13,000-Pound Capacity Electric Truck Winch Kit for $322.06 at Amazon (save $56.84)
- Innocedar 30-Foot Recovery and Tow Rope Strap for $84.13 at Amazon (save $24.85)
- Maxtrax MKII Safety Orange Vehicle Recovery Board for $299.99 at Amazon (save $70)
- Boulder Tools Compact Tire Repair Kit for $34.99 at Amazon (save $9)
- Napier Backroadz Truck Tent for $129 - $259.70 at Amazon (save 20%)
- Campoint Hard-Shell Pop-Up Roof Tent for $1,799.10 at Amazon (save $199.90 with coupon)
- Garmin InReach Mini for $329.99 at Amazon (save $20)
- Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler for $325 at Amazon (save $112)
- Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler for $400 at Amazon (save $133.77)
- Uniden 40-Channel CB Radio for $37.79 at Amazon (save $12.20)
- Odyssey Automotive and LTV Battery for $339.99 at Amazon (save $22)
- Ef EcoFlow Portable Power Station with 110-Watt Solar Panel for $598 at Amazon (save $100)
MORE TO READ
Related
Treat Him This Father’s Day to Something Special From Home Depot
Find the missing piece and help him finish the tool box puzzle for Father’s Day.
Related
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Father’s Day Sales Will Lure You Into the Wilderness
If your father likes to go off-roading or just relax at a campsite, you’ll find a gift for him here.
Related