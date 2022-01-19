Lifted Pontiac Aztek With Mud Tires, AWD Is Probably Better On-Road

I wouldn't go as far as saying every car looks better with a lift kit, but let's be real—a lot of 'em do. I'll take a high-riding Volvo wagon any day of the week, and the more this Safari trend catches on, the more I like plain old sedans with extra ground clearance and all-terrain tires. All that being said, I've never ever seen a lifted Pontiac Aztek until today.

It's a 2002 model being sold by NFI Empire out of Eerie, Pennsylvania. The dealer says it's got just under 88,000 miles, and it's powered by a naturally aspirated 3.4-liter V6. When new, that engine made 185 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque, and whatever's still left gets sent through an automatic transmission to all four wheels. That's not a lot by today's standards, but it ought to be enough to spin those 31-inch mud terrains.