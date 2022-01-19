Lifted Pontiac Aztek With Mud Tires, AWD Is Probably Better On-Road

Now, let's not confuse this for a high-dollar build. The tires are Thunderer Rangers, not BF Goodrich KO2s, and the 15-inch wheels are Fuel rollers instead of beadlock Methods. It makes sense, really, because no matter how much money or mods you throw at it, it'll always be an Aztek. Not punching down here, just calling it like it is.
The interior matches the exterior with tri-tone seats that look like they're made of some kind of faux suede. It's clean, for sure, and it looks like there's even an upgraded Pioneer sound system—a must for hitting the trail with your buds. There's a lot of open air underneath the car, though, so it might be wise to invest in some skid plates if you really plan on wheeling this.