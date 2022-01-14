Thieves Are Stealing Thousands of Packages From Slow-Moving Trains in Los Angeles

Typically when we think of train robberies, we cast our minds back to the days of the Wild West, when carriages were boarded from horseback and long revolvers were the weapon of the day. Train robberies still occur, as it turns out, but these days they're typically more mundane, as shown by reporter John Schreiber on Twitter this week. Schreiber went down to Lincoln Heights in Los Angeles, amidst scanner reports of thefts down by the tracks. As it turns out, train robberies at the Union Pacific intermodal transport facility are no rare occurrence. With trains slowing as they move through the area, thieves take the opportunity to break into the containers onboard.

Twitter/Twitter/@johnschreiber Low-value items found in packages are discarded by thieves.

Schreiber estimates that every fourth or fifth train car had its container breached. The tracks and surrounding area are littered with detritus from thousands of packages torn open after being lifted from the trains. Apparently the area was cleaned just 30 days prior to Schreiber's arrival on the scene, indicating the huge mess is from just one month's worth of train heists. The thieves don't discriminate, with all manner of parcels torn open in the search for valuable loot. Schreiber found everything from EpiPens, to unused COVID tests and fishing lures littering the ground. Obviously, anything of greater value ends up leaving with the thieves to be fenced or otherwise sold on for profit. Upon scanning a tracking number on a discarded shipping box, Schreiber notes that the UPS website reports the parcel as "delayed." Thieves have a particular taste for UPS bags too, according to the word of local law enforcement, as they're often full of many smaller packages headed to residential addresses.