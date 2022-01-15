A 294-Ton 'Superload' Is Crossing Pennsylvania Right Now

True story: when I was in college, I took a summer job through a temp agency driving the “Wide Load Ahead” pickup truck for a mobile home frame manufacturer. I’d help the semi driver chain up the cumbersome frames and lead the way as we rolled through the county roads of northern Indiana on the way to the delivery site. It was a great job, partly because we’d stop for cinnamon rolls or coffee or lunch after each load. Once, the driver let me drive the unloaded semi-trailer across the parking lot and it felt massive.

Compared to the 213-foot-long, 294-ton “superload” tractor-trailer making its way across Pennsylvania right now, that truck I drove briefly is like a Matchbox car. Traveling at snail’s-pace speeds of 30 miles per hour and lower, the superload truck is transporting a gigantic steel tank bound for disassembling and recycling on the other site of the state.

For scale, an adult blue whale weighs about 150 tons and can span between 70 and 110 feet long. So basically, the driver is towing the equivalent of two blue whales or seventy-three Hummer H1s.