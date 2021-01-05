The Nasty Aftermath of a Cummins Diesel That Sucked 10 Pounds of Dirt Through Its Intake

When you've got old, decrepit machinery just lying around, it's hard not to get curious. We've seen it plenty of times, like when that guy purposely blew apart his Detroit Diesel-powered semi with copious amounts of ether. Luckily for us, he's back with another clip that shows him and his crew of buds force-feeding buckets of dirt to an ailing Cummins diesel. As it turns out, it takes a huge amount of earth to kill one of those, but the job gets done—eventually.

The teardown might be the best part, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. Before you get overly concerned about ruining a perfectly good truck, just take a look at it. The International S2200 has seen a lifetime of abuse that includes a few successful wheelie attempts, although it did need help from a pretty hefty log. Essentially, it was time to retire the used-up 14.0-liter and maybe even replace it with a rebuilt engine. As it turns out, the guy behind the KT3406E YouTube channel is a stellar mechanic, so that shouldn't be a problem.