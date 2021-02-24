Why 'Backwards' Sequential Shifters Make More Sense to More People

Imagine, for a second, you're driving an automatic transmission-equipped vehicle and, for whatever reason, suddenly feel the urge to take manual control and shift down a gear. Without using any paddles behind the steering wheel or looking down at where the little "+" and "-" symbols are positioned on the shifter below, in which direction do you move the shift lever? If you answered "push away from myself" or "up," congratulations, you're probably an enthusiast. Of course, in motorsport and among most driving/car enthusiast circles, the generally accepted "correct" orientation for automatic sequential gear shifters is "push up and away to shift down, pull down and towards yourself to shift up." It makes sense, right? When you're shifting up in any sort of performance driving scenario, it usually means you're accelerating, which means pulling the lever towards yourself would feel more natural, momentum-wise. Inversely, if you're shifting down, it usually means you're slowing down, in which case pushing the lever away from oneself would be the more natural-feeling action. It's all about physics, really.

Toyota 2021 Toyota Camry

That said, there are a few road car manufacturers that insist on equipping their sequentially shiftable cars with levers oriented the other way around, that is, "push up to shift up, pull down to shift down." As backward as this might seem to folks like you and me, I'm here to tell you why this setup actually might make more sense to more people. Take, for example, the Toyota Camry whose automatic shifter is pictured above. The "+" is positioned on top of the "S" while the "-" has been printed below, the complete opposite of what you'd find in, say, pretty much all race cars. But there's a reason for this. Think about the people who are actually buying these things and how they actually use their vehicles. For the busy average person, the ability to manually force their car into a lower gear isn't there so they can bring the revs up so they're right in the powerband after they hit that apex. It's there because they were taught, correctly or not, that they should engine brake going down steep hills so as to not overwork their brakes. In this arguably much more common use case, downshifting is a means to slow down, not something you do while you're already slowing down so you can go faster afterward. And in this use case, pulling down to shift would, physically, feel more intuitive. (See also: pulling on the reins of a horse.)

Audi 2021 Audi R8