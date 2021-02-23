Tiger Woods Seriously Injured in High-Speed Rollover Crash in California

Professional golfer Eldrick "Tiger" Woods has been hospitalized with serious leg injuries following a high-speed rollover crash in southern California that required first responders cut him free from the wrecked Genesis GV80 he was driving, according to authorities and Woods' representatives. The crash occurred this morning in a residential area of the Palos Verdes peninsula in southwestern Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs stated on Twitter that it received reports around 7:12 am of a single-vehicle crash along Hawthorne Boulevard on the peninsula. Authorities responded to find a rolled SUV with a single occupant, Woods, trapped inside and in need of medical attention. Woods was extracted through the vehicle's windshield and whisked to a nearby hospital, where he entered surgery for leg injuries according to a statement issued to Associated Press. Anonymous sources within law enforcement told the Los Angeles Times that Woods' condition is "moderate to critical," and a LA County Fire Department spokesperson later classified his injuries as "serious."

Another law enforcement source told the New York Times that Woods suffered compound fractures in his legs.