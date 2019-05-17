Several Modified and Stance Cars Seized by German Police En Route to Worthersee in UK

Car shows have always been one of the most redeeming parts of automotive culture, especially for enthusiasts in the Volkswagen and stance communities. Each year, both come together at an annual motoring event in Austria called Worthersee, which is basically Europe's response to America's H2Oi. And just like H2Oi, there are often cars with stretched tires and slanty wheels that police don't particularly like to see on the roads, even if they aren't from the area. A convoy of ten cars set out to take their projects to Worthersee this week, making the trek from the UK in order to attend the event in Austria. Unfortunately, their trip was cut short after attracting the attention of the police when they entered Germany. Reportedly, the group made it about 300 miles from their home before stopping for food just over the German border. While (hard) parked, the flashy cars were noticed by the local police who approached the cars and began to inspect them. It didn't take long before the vehicles were deemed to be unfit for German roads.

Nine of the ten cars were subsequently impounded, ending the brigade's road trip only a third of the way into their journey. The owners of the cars and their luggage were left at the service station as their cars were towed away, a place where they remained until 3:00 a.m. before finding accommodations.