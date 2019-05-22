Hollywood's Gearhead Jay Leno Will Host 'Dream Car Week' on The Price is Right

Next week, NBC's long-running game show The Price is Right will host a full week of potential luxury car giveaways as part of its special "Dream Car Week." These dream rides will include a Tesla, Porsche, Jaguar and many other cars on the stage as possible prizes for the lucky contestants. Gearhead and Hollywood superstar Jay Leno will make a cameo as a guest host for the show on its kickoff date of Monday, where he will give away his personally selected favorite of the bunch: a 2019 Jaguar F-Type convertible.

Drew Carey and Jay Leno on the set of The Price is Right

Each of the show's contestants will have a chance to drive away in the day's prize car if their wheel spins land twice on the $1 prize slots. At 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, May 27, with car lover Leno there in the flesh, the show's big giveaway for the day will be the aforementioned Jaguar. Tuesday, it'll be another convertible, in the form of 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster, but starting Wednesday, things get practical, with a Tesla Model 3 rolling on stage. Land Rover takes the spotlight on Thursday with a 2019 Range Rover Velar S SUV sitting pretty on the plinth, and the week rounds off Friday, May 31, with the giveaway of a 2019 Maserati Ghibli.

Assuming base price for each model, before taxes the above vehicles have a combined market value of at least $284,430, a quarter of which is made up by the costliest model on offer: the Maserati Ghibli. With its recent, comprehensive overhaul, we declared the Ghibli's rebirth a memorable triumph. If one contestant is lucky enough, they'll see just what we're talking about next Friday, when the episode airs.

And even if you're not the game show type, watching Leno struggle along on this goofy little tricycle might make tuning in worth your time.