Best Heated Motorcycle Gear: Ride Comfortably in the Cold

Heated motorcycle gear will enable you to ride all year long

By Noelle Talmon
Noelle TalmonView Noelle Talmon's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

For some people, the riding season doesn't stop when the mercury drops. These diehard souls take their bikes out throughout the year regardless of the temperature. They're tough, but they're also smart because they protect themselves by wearing heated motorcycle gear. Check out our buying guide below to find the top heated products that make riding in cold weather much less intimidating.

  • Best Overall
    Gerbing Heated Jacket Liner - 12V Motorcycle
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This jacket has seven microwire heating zones across the collar, chest, sleeves, and back. It also features pre-wired glove connections at the end of the sleeves.
    Pros
    Pros
    There's no need for extraneous layers when you wear this liner with a jacket. It's warm and cozy, not bulky at all, and you can set it to your desired temperature.
    Cons
    Cons
    The liner requires a battery harness and temperature controller for operation that must be purchased separately, which will increase the overall cost.
  • Best Value
    VentureHeat Heated Motorcycle Soft Shell Pant Liner
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    These heated pant liners have a built-in temperature controller to adjust the heat to three different settings. They feature a wind-blocking soft shell and stretchable back for comfort.
    Pros
    Pros
    The liner keeps your legs toasty warm in very cold weather, and it fits great underneath your riding pants.
    Cons
    Cons
    The zipper may break over a short period of time. Also, it is difficult to change the settings when you are riding and wearing gloves.
  • Honorable Mention
    Milwaukee Hoodie M12 12V Lithium-Ion Heated Jacket
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This hoodie uses carbon fiber heating elements and features adjustable heat technology. It provides up to six hours of run time with its battery pack.
    Pros
    Pros
    It is high quality, well made, and nice and heavy. It fits under motorcycle jackets and vests and is machine washable. It's comfortable even on long rides.
    Cons
    Cons
    The battery pack is not included and must be purchased separately. Also, the battery can drain quickly if you leave it on high.

Tips

  • If possible, wear wool or material such as Under Armour between the heated garment and your skin. This will prevent your skin from getting too hot. Avoid cotton because it can retain moisture, which isn't good if you sweat.
  • While your inner layer may be heated, it's important that the outer layer is windproof and waterproof. If it’s not, it will prevent the heated liners from working effectively.
  • Heated gear can get quite hot. Choose a garment that has adjustable heat that allows you to pick the temperature. Also, make sure to have extra fuses and tools in case your gear malfunctions when riding. You don't want to get stuck in frigid temperatures with gear that doesn't work.

FAQs

Q: Is heated motorcycle gear expensive?

A: It can be, but if you do a lot of activities outdoors it will pay for itself. You can wear heated gear for snowmobiling, ice fishing, hunting, working outside, and so on.

Q: What type of heated motorcycle gear do I need?

A: Heated gloves are important because your hands are essential for operating the bike. You should also consider a heated jacket liner, pants liner, vest, and socks.

Q: What is better: plug-in or battery-powered motorcycle gear?

A: They're both good. Plug-in gear is wired to your bike's battery and works while the motorcycle is running. It usually has an adjustable thermostat. You don't have to be on the bike to use the battery-powered gear. Plus, you can wear battery-powered gear for a variety of activities.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best-heated motorcycle gear is the Gerbing Heated Jacket Liner - 12V Motorcycle. Gerbing is well known in the industry and has been making heated gear for over 40 years. Its jacket liner is very warm, and you can control the temperature. 

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the VentureHeat Heated Motorcycle Soft Shell Pant Liner.

What heated motorcycle gear do you use? Tell us in the comment section below. 

MORE TO READ