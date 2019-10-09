Best Heated Motorcycle Gear: Ride Comfortably in the Cold

Tips

If possible, wear wool or material such as Under Armour between the heated garment and your skin. This will prevent your skin from getting too hot. Avoid cotton because it can retain moisture, which isn't good if you sweat.

While your inner layer may be heated, it's important that the outer layer is windproof and waterproof. If it’s not, it will prevent the heated liners from working effectively.

Heated gear can get quite hot. Choose a garment that has adjustable heat that allows you to pick the temperature. Also, make sure to have extra fuses and tools in case your gear malfunctions when riding. You don't want to get stuck in frigid temperatures with gear that doesn't work.

FAQs

Q: Is heated motorcycle gear expensive?

A: It can be, but if you do a lot of activities outdoors it will pay for itself. You can wear heated gear for snowmobiling, ice fishing, hunting, working outside, and so on.

Q: What type of heated motorcycle gear do I need?

A: Heated gloves are important because your hands are essential for operating the bike. You should also consider a heated jacket liner, pants liner, vest, and socks.

Q: What is better: plug-in or battery-powered motorcycle gear?

A: They're both good. Plug-in gear is wired to your bike's battery and works while the motorcycle is running. It usually has an adjustable thermostat. You don't have to be on the bike to use the battery-powered gear. Plus, you can wear battery-powered gear for a variety of activities.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best-heated motorcycle gear is the Gerbing Heated Jacket Liner - 12V Motorcycle. Gerbing is well known in the industry and has been making heated gear for over 40 years. Its jacket liner is very warm, and you can control the temperature.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the VentureHeat Heated Motorcycle Soft Shell Pant Liner.

What heated motorcycle gear do you use? Tell us in the comment section below.